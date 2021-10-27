Traffic stop leads to high-speed pursuit

A Pahrump man is facing numerous charges following his arrest this month.

James Lucas

As stated in a Nye County Sheriff’s Office video news release, Lt. Adam Tippetts said deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near the Terrible’s convenience store on S. Highway 160 just after 12 a.m. on Oct. 10, where the driver was identified as James Lucas, 30.

“Lucas told deputies that he did not have a driver’s license or insurance,” Tippetts said. “Deputies were also notified by dispatchers that Lucas had a felony failure to appear warrant issued by the Pahrump Justice Court.”

On the run

As deputies approached the vehicle in an attempt to take Lucas into custody, Lucas allegedly took off at a high rate of speed and a pursuit ensued.

“Lucas sped southbound on Highway 160, at times driving into oncoming traffic with a passenger in the vehicle,” Tippetts said. “The pursuit continued into Clark County and ultimately came to an end on Surrey Street in Las Vegas where Lucas was taken into custody.”

Tippetts went on to say that Lucas told deputies that his passenger wanted him to stop the vehicle so that they could get out, but Lucas continued driving.

Lucas was subsequently transported to the Nye County Detention Center, where he faces numerous charges, including false imprisonment, disobeying a peace officer and endangering the public.

Bail was set at $17,650.

