Training offered for green industries online

As part of the Green Industry Continuing Education Series, University of Nevada, Reno Extension is offering a series of online, entry-level classes for those wishing to become nursery worker certified. The workshops will include topics important to green industry professionals, including landscapers, nursery workers and groundskeepers.

“We’re excited to offer Green Industry Training in February to those who are looking to enter the green industry, gain professional (continuing education units) or develop their understanding of horticulture,” said Chad Morris, Extension Commercial Horticulture Program coordinator. “Unlike previous years, the series will be delivered entirely via Zoom and conclude with a remote test for those who wish to receive certification.”

The workshops will be offered 9 a.m.-noon, every Tuesday and Thursday from Feb. 2-25. An optional exam will take place March 1. Classes are taught by Extension experts, Nevada Department of Agriculture staff and local industry professionals.

Topics covered will include soils and water management Feb. 2, pruning landscape plants Feb. 4, noxious weeds and weed law Feb. 9, insect identification Feb. 11, sustainable turfgrass management Feb. 16, plant disease basics Feb. 18, garden center basics Feb. 23 and IPM and pesticide safety Feb. 25. An optional certification exam will be offered March 1.

The cost for individual classes is $15, or participants can enroll in the entire course for a discounted cost of $80. Organizations enrolling two to five employees for the full course receive $10 off per student. The discount increases to $15 off per student when six or more employees from the same firm are registered.

Registration can be done online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2021-green-industry-training-in-reno-online-class-signup-tickets-131265778477. The deadline to register for classes is Jan. 26.

Fees include course materials, certificates of attendance and International Society of Arboriculture and Pesticide Safety Continuing Education Units. Course fees also support Green Industry Continuing Education Series classes, which are held year-round as needed.

The Green Industry Continuing Education Series provides current, research-based information to green industry professionals. For upcoming classes, visit the series website at http://www.growyourownnevada.com/horticulture-programs/commercial-horticulture/green-industry-training/green-industry-training-continuing-education-series/.

For more information on classes or certification, email Morris at chadmorris@unr.edu. Persons in need of special accommodations or assistance should contact Morris at least three days prior to the class.