Trucking company charged after asphalt spill in Death Valley

Driver was transporting load on restricted road in Death Valley, park officials say.

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. — A mechanical issue on a commercial vehicle along with apparent driver inattention is believed to be the cause of a commercial vehicle crash in Death Valley National Park this week.

The truck spilled an estimated 5,000 gallons of emulsified asphalt and 150 gallons of diesel fuel which was released when the truck crashed along Mud Canyon Road on Monday, July 17.

Emulsified asphalt is used for preventive and corrective maintenance on both asphalt and concrete pavements, by stabilizing and reclaiming bases, building structural pavements and recycling worn-out pavements.

Mechanical failure

Commercial trucks are prohibited on Mud Canyon Road, partially due to the steep grades, park officials said.

“The truck’s brakes failed while descending from Daylight Pass,” officials explained in a news release. “The driver downshifted but was unable to stop the truck. It crashed on the shoulder of Mud Canyon Road, roughly 2-½ miles east of North Highway. The driver was uninjured and park visitors picked him up and drove him to an area with cell phone service to report the accident.”

National Park Service employees responded to the scene to contain the emulsified asphalt and diesel fuel after the truck overturned.

The trucking company cooperated with the Park Service to clear the wreck scene and clean up the site.

Charges are pending.

