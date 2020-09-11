68°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Trump rally hosted in Pahrump in celebration of Labor Day

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
September 11, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

Labor Day weekend for 2020 was something of a flat occasion, with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic still putting a damper on many activities, but that’s not to say there was absolutely nothing to do to celebrate here in the Pahrump Valley.

As part of the holiday weekend, a Trump, Make America Great Again Labor Day Celebration Rally took place on Saturday, Sept. 5 at the Coyote Corner, home of the Coyote’s Den and Big Dick’s Pizzeria.

Hosted by Cindi and George Vroenen of the G.I. USA Store in Pahrump, the rally invited the conservative sector of the community out for a few hours of food, fun and camaraderie, with supporters of President Donald Trump turning up decked out in their MAGA and Trump 2020 gear.

There was plenty of patriotic flair to be seen as well, with all sorts of flags and lots of red, white and blue decorating the venue.

For those wanting to update their political look by adding some new pieces to their wardrobe, the Trump Trailer, a mobile retail shop that has become something of a staple in the valley over the past few years, was also on site.

All of the excitement and energy of the day was bound to lead to a grumbling stomach too, so there was also “Trump Dogs” and “Trump Burgers” on sale for all the hungry patrons to enjoy, along with specials on adult beverages inside the Coyote’s Den to wash down all the tasty eats.

The battle to register voters

At the rally, Republicans David and Stacie Hiebert, both of whom are quite active in the local GOP community, said one of the biggest focuses for Republicans overall this past year has been the effort to register as many supporters as possible in preparation for the coming election.

Of course, support for Trump’s re-election bid is at the forefront but Republicans across the board agree that it is just as important to ensure there is strong backing for GOP members seeking local elected offices. Republicans are hoping that they will be able to turn the tide here in the Silver State, where the Democrats are firmly in the majority, and take it from a “blue” state to a “red” one this general election.

According to the latest voter registration statistics from the Nevada secretary of state’s office, in Nye County over the past eight months, more than 900 new Republicans have swelled the ranks of the GOP, some of whom, the Hieberts noted, were converts from other parties, even the Democratic Party. Statewide, the number of registered Republicans in January was 527,641. By August, that number jumped by more than 20,400 voters to 548,129.

While this boost in Republican numbers in undeniable, the Democrats have hardly been sitting idly by as Election Day approaches. They too have been out in force, trying to drum up as many new registrants as they can and their efforts have also borne fruit.

In Nye County, which is well known as a conservative stronghold in the state, the numbers for new Democratic voters are much lower than those garnered by the Republicans, with just 250 new Dems registered since January. However, statewide the increase surpasses that of the Republicans, with Democratic voter totals spiking from 610,911 in January to 639,665 in August, an increase of over 28,700 registered voters.

All those wishing to take part in the 2020 general election are encouraged to ensure their voter registration information is up to date and accurate. Nevadans can visit www.RegistertoVoteNV.gov to register for the first time or to make any necessary changes, such as an updated address or change in party affiliation, to their existing voter record.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Contained in the backup information for the Nye County Comm ...
More block grant proposals presented to Nye County Commission
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

As part of the process necessary for participation in the Community Development Block Grant program, the Nye County Commission received its second round of potential project presentations this month, outlining various ideas for utilizing the funding that will be available for the 2021 grant cycle.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times In this file photo from last year's Cash Extravaganza, Dick ...
Pahrump Rotary’s Cash Extravaganza goes virtual
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Imagine, having the chance at winning a huge cash prize while simultaneously showing support for one of the local community’s great nonprofit organizations. That’s precisely what the Rotary Club of the Pahrump Valley gives residents the opportunity to do each year during what is hands-down its largest annual fundraiser, the club’s $10,000 Cash Extravaganza.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Chief Deputy District Attorney argues why he ...
Man sentenced for killing his mother
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The teenager arrested and charged in the 2018 death of the woman who adopted him learned his fate on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

Nevada Highway Patrol (Las Vegas Review-Journal) NHP is 'Joining Forces' with additional area l ...
Additional efforts underway focusing on impaired drivers
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Officials from the Nevada Department of Public Safety have an important message for both drivers and pedestrians throughout the Silver State.

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nothing embodies the flavor of summer more th ...
DIVAS ON A DIME: Top 10 reasons for one more watermelon this summer
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Before summer begins its slow fade into autumn, before the fresh fruits and greens shift to pumpkin spice and steamy soups, let’s pay homage to one of summer’s unsung heroes, the humble watermelon.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Coeur Sterling representatives give a pres ...
Coeur Sterling gains reclamation permit
Staff Report

The administrator of the Division of Environmental Protection has decided to issue Reclamation Permit (0402) for an exploration project to Coeur Sterling, Inc.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Crews work on the pool in Beatty on Thurs ...
Pandemic helps solve Beatty mystery
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

At a recent Beatty Town Advisory Board meeting Erika Gerling announced that a long-standing Beatty mystery had been solved.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Fresh produce is among the various food items the Pahrump Sa ...
Pahrump Salvation Army receives additional support
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Salvation Army is benefiting from additional food sources to help feed low-income individuals and families throughout the valley.