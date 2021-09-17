90°F
TSA update solves problem with Nevada driver’s licenses

By Mick Akers Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
September 17, 2021 - 3:34 am
 
The new driver’s license design from the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles. (Nevada DMV)
The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles says a problem transportation officials had scanning the new design driver’s licenses has been mostly resolved.

The department was notified by its driver’s license vendor Tuesday that the problem Transportation Security Administration agents had been experiencing in scanning bar codes on the back of the new look identification cards was resolved at airports in most of the U.S., according to DMV spokesman Kevin Malone.

“TSA scanners in the Eastern time zone will be updated this week,” Malone said. “The rest of the country has been updated.”

DMV officials noted the issue with the bar codes last week and were alerting motorists on its website.

In July, the DMV began issuing the updated licenses to motorists, which was the first time since 2008 that the cards had been fully revamped.

TSA agents are still able to screen Nevadans with the new IDs that won’t scan via an alternate screening process.

“The TSA will conduct a manual inspection of any photo ID that is not recognized,” Malone said.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

