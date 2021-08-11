Two are flown to UMC following a collision

Three people were transported to area hospitals following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Irene and Leslie streets at approximately 1:30 p.m., on Friday, July 30.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis said the initial dispatch indicated that two occupants were entrapped inside one of the vehicles.

“The assignment was upgraded to a rescue assignment, adding additional resources, including myself, an additional medic unit, and our heavy rescue,” he said. “As I arrived on location, I found a significant impact accident between two large vehicles, one being an SUV and a pickup truck, and there was one vehicle that came to rest on his side.”

Following a complete scene size-up of the collision, Lewis noted that there were no additional scene hazards.

“I located two persons entrapped in the vehicle resting on its side, while the other vehicle had two occupants who had self-extricated,” he said. “We found a total of four occupants, three of which were injured, two of which appeared to be critical in nature. Based on my scene size-up, I requested two Mercy Air helicopters to be placed on standby, and I added a third medic unit from Pahrump fire.”

Lewis went on to say that a heavy rescue apparatus was assigned to the extrication process where crews performed a roof removal on the SUV.

“They completed a roof removal, with the vehicle stabilized in its resting position,” he said. “The two occupants were quickly extricated, and they were transported to Mercy Air Base 21, where patient care was transferred to both Mercy Air 21 and 24. Those patients were flown to trauma, while the third injured person was transported to our local hospital by ground. The impact was so significant, that the vehicle that came to rest on its side appeared to have gone airborne and struck a sign approximately 10-plus feet off of the ground, and then came to rest on a large boulder. The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is completing the investigation process.”

Plane crash lands on US 95

An aircraft pilot managed to escape unscathed after landing a plane along U.S. 95 on Wednesday morning, July 28.

Lewis said the incident occurred along mile marker one where while en route, it was confirmed that the small plane, identified as a Lancair IV, actually crash-landed on the highway.

“The pilot’s status was not known immediately, but as we were responding we were notified that the pilot had successfully self-extricated and that there were no life-safety issues,” he said. “However, we did have a plane burning in the median of the roadway. When we arrived, we found that officials from the Nevada National Security Site were providing mutual aid assistance to us. When the bulk of the fire was knocked down, we assisted them with providing additional water resources and manpower support. The fire was subsequently extinguished without incident. There were no other vehicles involved and there was no extension or exposures. The crash is under investigation by federal resources, including the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

