Two arrested after allegedly ‘huffing’ aerosol can

A male passenger and female driver were arrested after Nye County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers received several reports of both slumped over inside a vehicle along the 600 block of San Lorenzo Street just after 3 p.m. on Jan. 22.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Two people were arrested on Jan. 22 after Nye County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to the 600 block of San Lorenzo, following reports that the pair were allegedly passed out inside of a vehicle parked on the side of the road.

Upon arrival, deputies found the pair as reported and managed to rouse them from their mid-afternoon slumber, according to an arrest summary from the sheriffs office.

After getting consent from the driver to search the vehicle, deputies located an aerosol can commonly used to dust off computer keyboards and other forms of electronics.

The compound is also used to induce euphoric effects when inhaled, or “huffed,” which is in violation of Nevada Revised Statutes.

The male, according to the sheriff’s office arrest summary, was also arrested on suspicion of violating probation.

A Live PD film crew at the scene also documented the arrest.

