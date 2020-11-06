Two ceremonies set to mark Veterans Day in Pahrump
Veterans Day is right around the corner and in the community of Pahrump, well known for its patriotism and support of the current and former military members, there are two ceremonies scheduled to mark the occasion.
The first ceremony is set to take place at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #10054, where an annual observance of the day has been held for many years at a very specific time, the precise time when the armistice halting World War I was officially signed. This memorable moment in history took place at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month and therefore, the VFW’s ceremony in honor of Veterans Day will begin at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11.
The VFW’s ceremony does not include a formal program, nor will there be guest speakers, post commander Marty Aguiar told the Pahrump Valley Times. It will be a simple ceremony lasting about 15 to 20 minutes with brief comments from VFW members. Aguiar said the group would then replace the flags that fly proudly over the VFW post and conclude by lowering the new flags to half staff in recognition of the holiday.
The VFW Post is located at 4651 S. Homestead Road.
The second ceremony to be held on Veterans Day will be conducted by the Disabled American Veterans Chapter #15 at the Chief Tecopa Cemetery Veterans’ Memorial. This event is set to begin at 3:30 p.m.
“This year’s ceremony features veterans speaking on the theme ‘Why I am proud to be an American.’ Everyone is welcome. Join us to honor and celebrate the defenders of our nation,” DAV Chapter #15 1st Jr. Vice Commander John Ballard encouraged the community.
The DAV’s ceremony will include a formal presentation of the colors, conducted by the Marine Corps League Detachment #1199, as well as remarks from guest speakers Aguiar of the VFW Post #10054, past DAV Chapter #15 commander Greg Cardarelli and U.S. Navy veteran Ethel Luebbe.
The Chief Tecopa Cemetery Veterans’ Memorial is located at 751 East Street next to the Pahrump Community Library.
Veterans Banner Program accepting applications
Nye County is accepting applications for the second round of its Veterans Banner Program from now until Dec. 31.
The Veterans Banner Program, funded by the Nye County Veterans Services fund, was created in 2017 and the first round of banners were placed along Calvada Boulevard in min-2018. These banners have hung for the past two and a half years and will be replaced in 2021 with a new round of banners, featuring the names and images of men and women who are serving or have served in the U.S. Armed Forced. Nye County is also looking to expand the program into the Tonopah area where banners are anticipated to eventually grace that community’s courthouse as well.
To qualify for the program, the applicant must be a current, former or deceased resident of Nye County who’s discharge from military service was not dishonorable. Applications can only be submitted by the veteran or current military member themselves or their closest living relative.
Applications can be picked up at the Nye County Administrative Offices, 2100 E. Walt Williams Drive in Pahrump or 101 Radar Road in Tonopah, or printed out from the county’s website www.nyecounty.net
Applications with supporting documentation and a photo must be submitted to either of the aforementioned administration office locations or via email at nyeadmin@co.nye.nv.us by noon on Dec. 31.