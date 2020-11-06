Two ceremonies set to mark Veterans Day in Pahrump

Veterans Day is right around the corner and in the community of Pahrump, well known for its patriotism and support of the current and former military members, there are two ceremonies scheduled to mark the occasion.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #10054 will hold a Veterans Day ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times The Disabled American Veterans Chapter #15 will hold its Veterans Day ceremony on Nov. 11 at 3:30 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial.

The first ceremony is set to take place at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #10054, where an annual observance of the day has been held for many years at a very specific time, the precise time when the armistice halting World War I was officially signed. This memorable moment in history took place at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month and therefore, the VFW’s ceremony in honor of Veterans Day will begin at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11.

The VFW’s ceremony does not include a formal program, nor will there be guest speakers, post commander Marty Aguiar told the Pahrump Valley Times. It will be a simple ceremony lasting about 15 to 20 minutes with brief comments from VFW members. Aguiar said the group would then replace the flags that fly proudly over the VFW post and conclude by lowering the new flags to half staff in recognition of the holiday.

The VFW Post is located at 4651 S. Homestead Road.

The second ceremony to be held on Veterans Day will be conducted by the Disabled American Veterans Chapter #15 at the Chief Tecopa Cemetery Veterans’ Memorial. This event is set to begin at 3:30 p.m.

“This year’s ceremony features veterans speaking on the theme ‘Why I am proud to be an American.’ Everyone is welcome. Join us to honor and celebrate the defenders of our nation,” DAV Chapter #15 1st Jr. Vice Commander John Ballard encouraged the community.

The DAV’s ceremony will include a formal presentation of the colors, conducted by the Marine Corps League Detachment #1199, as well as remarks from guest speakers Aguiar of the VFW Post #10054, past DAV Chapter #15 commander Greg Cardarelli and U.S. Navy veteran Ethel Luebbe.

The Chief Tecopa Cemetery Veterans’ Memorial is located at 751 East Street next to the Pahrump Community Library.

