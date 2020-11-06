61°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Two ceremonies set to mark Veterans Day in Pahrump

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
November 6, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

Veterans Day is right around the corner and in the community of Pahrump, well known for its patriotism and support of the current and former military members, there are two ceremonies scheduled to mark the occasion.

The first ceremony is set to take place at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #10054, where an annual observance of the day has been held for many years at a very specific time, the precise time when the armistice halting World War I was officially signed. This memorable moment in history took place at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month and therefore, the VFW’s ceremony in honor of Veterans Day will begin at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11.

The VFW’s ceremony does not include a formal program, nor will there be guest speakers, post commander Marty Aguiar told the Pahrump Valley Times. It will be a simple ceremony lasting about 15 to 20 minutes with brief comments from VFW members. Aguiar said the group would then replace the flags that fly proudly over the VFW post and conclude by lowering the new flags to half staff in recognition of the holiday.

The VFW Post is located at 4651 S. Homestead Road.

The second ceremony to be held on Veterans Day will be conducted by the Disabled American Veterans Chapter #15 at the Chief Tecopa Cemetery Veterans’ Memorial. This event is set to begin at 3:30 p.m.

“This year’s ceremony features veterans speaking on the theme ‘Why I am proud to be an American.’ Everyone is welcome. Join us to honor and celebrate the defenders of our nation,” DAV Chapter #15 1st Jr. Vice Commander John Ballard encouraged the community.

The DAV’s ceremony will include a formal presentation of the colors, conducted by the Marine Corps League Detachment #1199, as well as remarks from guest speakers Aguiar of the VFW Post #10054, past DAV Chapter #15 commander Greg Cardarelli and U.S. Navy veteran Ethel Luebbe.

The Chief Tecopa Cemetery Veterans’ Memorial is located at 751 East Street next to the Pahrump Community Library.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford (Screenshot/Nevada Attorney General's Office)
Ford responds to suit against Nevada voting
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada attorney general’s office on Friday filed a response to a motion for preliminary injunction in a new lawsuit regarding Nevada’s election.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Taken the morning of Tuesday, March 31, this photo shows doc ...
Single-day high for COVID-19 cases in Nye
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

A single-day high for the number of new COVID-19 cases was reported for Nye County.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump area residents are shown lined up at the Bob Ruud Co ...
2020 Election results update
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Voting in the 2020 general election came to an official close on Tuesday, Nov. 3 but ballots are still in the process of being counted and the outcomes for several races were still considered too close to call as of the morning of Thursday, Nov. 5.

Peter Helfrich
Suspect arrested after evasion attempt from deputy
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A driver who allegedly attempted to evade a Nye County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested after the deputy was forced to hold him at gunpoint.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times GriefShare's normal support group consists of a regular cycl ...
Pahrump GriefShare heading into next 13-week cycle
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump chapter of the non-denominational, international organization GriefShare is coming up on the conclusion of its current 13-week cycle and is setting its sights on its next round of sessions, as well as three very special seminars, all geared toward helping those who are grieving over the loss of a loved one through their journey from mourning to joy.

Getty Images Providers have until Nov. 6 to apply for federal Provider Relief Funds through th ...
Federal aid to Nevada’s health providers has exceeded $800M
Staff Report

Pahrump medical providers have received $8.5 million in federal relief funds to cope with the challenges of the pandemic, according to the state Division of Health Care Financing and Policy.

Getty Images That capital funding was instrumental in helping to support and sustain 10,124 Ne ...
SBDC reports supporting over 11,000 Nevada jobs
Staff Report

The Nevada Small Business Development Center has released annual client-verified economic outcomes for the 2020 federal fiscal year. Having assisted 2,855 clients with $45.4 million in capital, and helped 159 clients start businesses, the organization shared that the jobs supported and created totaled 11,049, all during a global pandemic that rocked the landscape of small businesses.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Clad in classic Uncle Sam attire, a happy Bill Newyear was o ...
Trump supporters gather on Election Day
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Though there were a few individuals who were visible clutching Biden/Harris signs and banners, at the intersection of Highway 160 and Basin Avenue, it appeared that there were even more people holding President Trump signs and banners at the intersection of Highway 160 and Basin Avenue on Election Day 2020.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Arts Council will hold a Seasonal Arts and Craf ...
Pahrump Arts Council to hold Arts and Crafts Fair
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With the COVID-19 pandemic putting the kibosh on public events over the past seven or eight months, the Pahrump Arts Council, better known as PAC, has been struggling to generate cash for its coffers.