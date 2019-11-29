Two dead in U.S. Highway 95 crash in Nye County

Two people were killed in a head-on crash reported along U.S. Highway 95 in Nye County, a wreck that left two others in critical condition, the Nevada Highway Patrol reported.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Two people were killed in a head-on crash reported along U.S. Highway 95 in Nye County, a wreck that left two others in critical condition, the Nevada Highway Patrol reported.

The crash was reported in the northbound lane of the highway about 4:29 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26 in the Amargosa Valley region, the Nevada Department of Public Safety reported.

Circumstances leading to the crash, including the types of vehicles, were not immediately known. No names were released.

On Twitter, the NHP announced the wreck at mile marker 40, which is also south of Beatty.

U.S. 95 is closed in both directions,” the tweet read. “Expect delays and avoid the area.”

Traffic began flowing again later Tuesday night by 6:22 p.m.

“Northbound travel lanes are now open,” the NHP reported at the time. “Southbound traffic is getting by on the shoulder.”

This is a developing story. Check the Pahrump Valley Times for updates as more information becomes available.