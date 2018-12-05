Two Pahrump women arrested in Inyo County

Two Pahrump women face several charges following their arrest by Inyo County authorities late last month.

As stated in a news release, the women identified as Leah Verzelli, 31, and Haley Sumerel, 19, were caught on video surveillance allegedly stealing cash, towels and other items from the Delights Hot Springs Resort in Tecopa.

Public Information Officer Carma Roper said Verzelli was also identified as the same suspect who had committed at least one other burglary on Nov. 18 at at the resort.

“Further investigation revealed that Verzelli’s vehicle was a green Chevy truck, and at approximately 10:30 a.m., an Inyo County Sheriff’s deputy spotted a vehicle that matched this description heading north on Highway 127,” Roper noted. “After positively identifying the truck, as well as both suspects, who were in the truck and wearing the same clothing they had on during the burglary, a vehicle stop was initiated.”

After questioning both women, the release noted that Verzelli was booked on two counts of burglary, while Sumerel was released with a citation for petty theft.

Additionally, the release stated that sheriff’s deputies located methamphetamine and a methamphetamine pipe used to ingest the drug, in the ashtray of the truck.

“A search warrant was written to recover additional evidence connected to the burglary or additional narcotics in the vehicle,” Roper noted. “On November 27, the search warrant was executed and an additional quarter-pound of crystal methamphetamine was located inside the truck. Leah Verzelli, who is currently in custody for burglary, will be charged for sales and transportation for sales of methamphetamine.”

Additional charges will be reviewed for Haley Sumerel.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office as the case is still under investigation.

