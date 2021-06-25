79°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Two transported after Highway 160, 372 collision

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
June 25, 2021 - 7:00 am
 
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times One person was transported to Desert View Hospital following ...
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times One person was transported to Desert View Hospital following a two-vehicle collision along the 800 block of West Basin Avenue just before 12:30 p.m., on Monday, June 21.
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times A malfunction between a semi-truck and its trailer caused a ...
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times A malfunction between a semi-truck and its trailer caused a hydraulic fluid leak when they separated and ruptured the lines creating a minor hazmat situation at the intersection of Manse Road and Money Street, just after 11 a.m., on Wednesday, June 16.

A series of motor vehicle collisions and fires kept Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services quite busy in recent days.

On Wednesday morning, June 23, fire crews responded to a two-vehicle offset head-on collision along Homestead Road just before 8 a.m.

The crash created headaches for morning commuters as they were forced to take side streets to avoid the accident scene.

Fire crews and Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies quickly responded to the scene where both directions of traffic on Homestead Road were completely shut down to motorists between Elderberry and Deerskin streets, as crews worked to investigate the crash.

The impact of the collision created a scattered debris field in the roadway, where a tire of one of the two pickup trucks involved sat in the turn lane at Elderberry Street.

No serious injuries were reported.

Accidental fire

Later on Wednesday, fire crews responded to a fire consisting of recyclable materials just adjacent to Walgreens at the intersection of Highway 160 and 372.

Fire Chief Scott Lewis said the incident was most likely accidental.

“Engine 1 found used cardboard that was set aside in preparation for recycling,” Lewis said. “The fire was held to the materials of origin. There was no extension, but it was wind-driven, so the crews had to dismantle the bundles, pulled the materials apart and extinguished the fire. It was most likely an accidental ignition source, possibly a homeless individual using it as a makeshift shelter, along with the improper disposal of smoking materials. There were no injuries.”

Rear-end crash

On Monday, June 21, Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services responded to a two-vehicle collision along the 800 block of West Basin Avenue just before 12:30 p.m.

The initial investigation revealed that the driver of a white Ford sedan whose airbag deployed upon impact, was traveling westbound on Basin when the vehicle rear-ended a blue Chevrolet pickup truck.

The driver of the sedan was transported to Desert View Hospital and is expected to recover.

Both west and eastbound traffic was shut down between Blagg Road and Linda Street while crews worked to clear the scene.

Two-vehicle collision

Two people were transported to Desert View Hospital following a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highways 160 and 372 at approximately 1 p.m., on Thursday, June 17.

The high-impact crash, according to NHP Trooper Justin Branske, occurred when one driver failed to yield at the flashing yellow arrow traffic light while trying to make a turn.

“The lights will be green, and then they’ll turn yellow flashing, which means whoever’s at that yellow flashing light has to yield for all oncoming traffic and once traffic is clear, you can proceed through the intersection,” he said.

Branske went on to say that some drivers get confused by the flashing yellow traffic signal which is the cause of many similar collisions at intersections with traffic lights.

“It’s very important that you make sure the intersection is clear,” he advised. “We get a lot of these crashes that happen because people think it’s a yellow flashing light and they can just go when they want. Unfortunately, that’s what causes these crashes, so we need to make sure that we’re waiting for all traffic to be clear while we’re yielding before we proceed through the intersection.”

Additionally, Branske noted that there were no signs of impairment on either driver, who both sustained minor injuries.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Lakeview Executive Golf Course, an 18-hole short course owne ...
Lakeview Golf Course annual plan presented to Nye County Commission
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With the close of the current fiscal year looming, officials with CourseCo made their annual presentation to the Nye County Commission last week, giving an overview of what the management company has in store for Lakeview Executive Golf Course, which was acquired by the town of Pahrump three years ago and which has been the subject of intense debate by both commissioners and the public since that acquisition.

New mobile business provides cool treats
New mobile business provides cool treats
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

“You crave it, we shave it,” is the catchphrase of a brand new mobile business in town, just in time for the summer season.

Vince Anton Photos/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Diane Sauter is shown speaking with loca ...
Diane Sauter seeking Nye County Sheriff’s post in 2022
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The 2022 primary election is nearly an entire year off but local resident Diane Sauter is not wasting any time in announcing her bid for public office in the coming year. A former Cook County Sheriff’s Department officer serving in the southern part of Chicago, Sauter is now aiming for the position of top cop in Nye County and will be running for Nye County sheriff.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Residents and stakeholders in Nye County are encouraged to a ...
Nye County seeking public input at series of strategic plan workshops
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

If there is one thing that is certain in life, it’s that everyone has an opinion and for those who wish to share their thoughts on the future direction of Nye County government, they will have the opportunity next week during a series of workshops aimed at gathering the viewpoint of area residents.

Lisa Watson, an animal care supervisor, pets Cupcake, a pot bellied pig that was abandoned and ...
Obese pig abandoned in cage on Las Vegas street is on the mend
By Mathew Miranda Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The severely overweight potbellied pig, which rescuers named “Cupcake,” was found June 2 in a wire dog kennel by a resident on the sidewalk outside his home.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal The State of Nevada Department of Employment, Traini ...
Nye County unemployment falls in May
Staff Report

Unemployment rates in Nevada continued to fall in May, according to data released by the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation on Tuesday.

U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh meets with SEIU Local 1107 labor union members in Las Vegas ...
Apprenticeship programs get $130 million in federal grants
Staff Report

The U.S. Department of Labor on Tuesday announced the award of more than $130 million in grants to develop, modernize and diversify Registered Apprenticeship programs in 15 states and to establish Registered Apprenticeship Technical Assistance Centers of Excellence in three states and the District of Columbia to provide technical expertise and services and accelerate the expansion of Registered Apprenticeship programs.

Getty Images The kickoff event is tailored for leadership of Nevada’s 18 birthing hospitals ...
State initiative launched to aid birthing hospitals
Staff Report

The Maternal, Child and Adolescent Health Section of the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health on Wednesday announced the kickoff of the Nevada Alliance for Innovation in Maternal Health, one of many statewide efforts to end preventable maternal mortality and severe maternal morbidity and comes on the heels of numerous legislative efforts to improve birth outcomes in Nevada.

Getty Images With GOED’s help, Nevada companies in manufacturing; information technology; pr ...
GOED division assisted 39 Nevada companies
Staff Report

The Governor’s Office of Economic Development International Trade Division used its U.S. Small Business Administration State Trade Expansion Program grant to help 39 Nevada companies during the past year.

L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal Members of the Turkish Trade Expo listen to a presentation ...
StartUpNV lauds new law to encourage investment
Staff Report

StartUpNV, a nonprofit statewide incubator and accelerator for Nevada-based startup companies, staunchly supported the passage of SB9 to modernize Nevada’s private investment laws that were burdensome, confusing and an impediment to enticing investment in local startup companies.