83°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

U.S. effort affects small businesses

Staff Report
July 31, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

The U.S. Small Business Administration recently issued an interim final rule that will adjust monetary-based small business size standards for inflation to allow more small businesses to become eligible for the SBA’s loan and contracting programs.

The SBA is adjusting its industry-specific monetary-based size standards by nearly 8.4% to reflect the inflation that has occurred since the last adjustment for inflation in 2014. This time, the SBA is also adjusting the revenues-based size standards for agricultural industries, which were previously set by statute.

These adjusted size standards will become effective on Aug. 19 and will be reviewed again as part of the second five-year review of size standards mandated by the Small Business Jobs Act of 2010, a news release stated.

Additionally, the SBA is adjusting program-specific monetary-based size standards by the same amount for sales or leases of government property and stockpile purchases.

Comments can be submitted by Sept. 16, 2019, at www.regulations.gov, identified with the following RIN number: RIN 3245-AH17. Interested parties may also mail comments to Khem R. Sharma, Chief, Office of Size Standards, 409 Third St. SW, Mail Code 6530, Washington, D.C., 20416.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Pahrump Arts Council The Readers Nook of the Pahrump Community Library is displaying the "Simul ...
Art exhibit opens in Pahrump
Staff Report

Join the Pahrump Arts Council for refreshments from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2 at a meet and welcome for local artists featuring their “Simulate the Masters” works on exhibit in the Readers Nook of the Pahrump Community Library, organizers announced.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, July 27 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $66 million.

Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske attends a ro ...
Launch of new business processing system in Nevada
Staff Report

Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske announced that the Commercial Recordings Division’s new business processing system was launching earlier this month.

Nathan Adelson Hospice/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Karen Rubel was named as president a ...
Nathan Adelson Hospice gets new leader
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Nathan Adelson Hospice, which offers hospice care and palliative medicine in Southern Nevada, has a new leader over an organization that has been in existence for over four decades. The hospice expanded to Pahrump over 10 years ago.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times On March 16, Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies and det ...
2 additional arrests in Nye County murder investigation
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Sheriff’s Office detectives have made two additional arrests relating to a murdered Tonopah man whose body was located inside an abandoned mineshaft, roughly 30 miles east of the town.

Pierce Kupfer/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A look at the large number grasshoppers outsi ...
Flying insects descend upon Pahrump region
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

It seems that Mother Nature has played a big role in the recent Southern Nevada grasshopper invasion.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Matt Luis, fourth from right, stands for a group photo with ...
Pahrump’s Matt Luis set to retire after 23 years
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

It is the end of an era and the beginning of a whole new chapter for Matt Luis, as he will soon be officially retiring from his longstanding position as Pahrump Buildings and Grounds manager.

Courtesy of the University of Nevada, Reno Since the events happened over the summer, the Unive ...
Reno dorm explosion prompts town halls in Southern Nevada
Staff Report

In response to the explosion that occurred Friday, July 5, damaging Argenta and Nye Halls, the University of Nevada, Reno is planning town hall meetings with students, parents/guardians in Las Vegas to address concerns.

K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal Photos of Cold War Patriots during the Official National D ...
Cold War Patriots coming to Pahrump, Las Vegas
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Cold War Patriots, a community resource organization that is the nation’s strongest and most sustained voice advocating for worker benefits, will host free information events for Nevada Test Site workers on July 31 in Las Vegas and on Aug. 1 in Pahrump, the group announced.