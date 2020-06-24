89°F
News

Unemployment claims fall for 7th straight week

Staff Report
June 24, 2020 - 10:39 am
 

Finalized data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation show initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 10,620 for the week ending June 13, down 128 claims, or 1.2 percent, compared to last week’s total of 10,748. This is the seventh consecutive week of declines in regular initial claims.

Through the week ending June 13, there have been 528,545 initial claims filed in 2020, 506,893 of which have come in the past 14 weeks.

Continued claims, which represent the current number of insured unemployed workers filing weekly for unemployment insurance benefits, fell to 313,009. This is a decline from the previous week of 22,173 claims, or 6.6 percent, and likely reflects some claimants returning to work.

The state’s insured unemployment rate, which is the ratio of continued claims in a week to the total number of jobs covered by the unemployment insurance system, fell 1.6 percentage points to 22.6 percent. It should be noted that the calculation of the insured unemployment rate is different from that of the state’s total unemployment rate.

The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program for the self-employed, 1099 contract workers and gig workers saw 24,720 initial claims filed in the week, an increase of 8,519 from last week’s total of 16,201. PUA continued claims totaled 92,845 in the week ending June 13, a decline of 4,564 from the previous week’s total of 97,409.

These totals now reflect the number of PUA claims filed for each benefit week. Nevada’s Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program, which provides up to 13 weeks of benefits to individuals who have exhausted their regular unemployment benefits, saw 7,195 claims filed in the week.

Nationally, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted regular initial claims was 1,508,000, a decline of 58,000 claims from the previous week’s revised level of 1,542,000. The national insured unemployment rate for the week ending June 6 was 14.1 percent, unchanged from previous week’s revised rate. The national rate is reported with a one-week lag.

THE LATEST
Getty Images Donations of all blood types are critically needed right now, with an especially ...
Blood donors can learn COVID-19 antibody status
Staff Report

Vitalant became the first national blood bank to test all blood donations for antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The nation’s largest independent, nonprofit blood collector, serving hospital patients in Las Vegas, is providing the test results to donors who complete successful blood donations, which are critically needed now.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times A large sign at Highway 372 and Lola Lane points toward eme ...
Desert View reports ‘zero trend’ for COVID-19 for part of June
By Tom Rysinski and Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Desert View Hospital announced Wednesday, June 17 that there have been zero inpatients with confirmed diagnoses of COVID-19 at the facility during the month thus far.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times U.S. Senators Catherine Cortez Masto and ...
Lawmakers express opposition to plan to resume nuclear tests
Staff Writer

Most of Nevada’s congressional delegation on Wednesday sent a letter to President Trump expressing opposition to efforts to resume explosive nuclear testing at the Nevada National Security Site.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Capriotti's Area Manager Salvatore Carbone said he's ...
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop reopens
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The area manager of Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop at the Pahrump Nugget has a message for local residents.

Heather Korbulic was the interim director of the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabil ...
DETR director Heather Korbulic leaving job due to threats
By Bill Dentzer Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Heather Korbulic, the veteran state administrator tapped in late April to lead Nevada’s overwhelmed unemployment program at the height of COVID-19 pandemic, will leave the agency “due to threats to her personal safety.”

Courtesy/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Under Nevada’s sagebrush ecosystem conservation progr ...
Novel deal protects habitat, mining jobs near Lovelock
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced that Coeur Rochester, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Coeur Mining, Inc., and Crawford Cattle, LLC have entered into a first-of-its-kind agreement to protect critical sagebrush habitat in Nevada while ensuring continued environmentally sensitive and sustainable mining practices.

Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev.
State gets $70 million for COVID-19 Medicaid patients
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto announced that the Department of Health and Human Services has awarded $60,907,584 from the Provider Relief Fund for hospitals in Nevada treating Medicaid patients that represent those most in need during the coronavirus pandemic, including low-income communities and communities of color.

Getty Images The majority opinion was written by Justice Neil Gorsuch, who was appointed to th ...
Nevada’s equality advocates hail Supreme Court ruling
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Silver State Equality wasted little time Monday celebrating the U.S. Supreme Court decision which ruled LGBTQ employees are protected from workplace discrimination under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Nevada Small Business Development Center Counselor Allan Par ...
Well-known local business counselor dies
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A longtime counselor for the Nevada Small Business Development Center in Pahrump has died.