News

Unemployment claims fall slightly in Nevada

Staff Report
June 17, 2020 - 9:19 am
 

Finalized data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation shows initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 10,748 for the week ending June 6, down 589 claims, or 5.2 percent, compared to the previous week’s total of 11,337. This is the sixth consecutive week of declines in regular initial claims.

Through the week ending June 6, there have been 517,925 initial claims filed in 2020, 496,273 of which have come in the past 13 weeks.

Continued claims, which represent the current number of insured unemployed workers filing weekly for unemployment insurance benefits, fell to 334,182. This is a slight decline of 861 claims from the previous week, or 0.3 percent. The state’s insured unemployment rate, which is the ratio of continued claims in a week to the total number of jobs covered by the unemployment insurance system, saw little change at 24.2 percent in the week, a decrease of 0.1 percentage points.

It should be noted that the calculation of the insured unemployment rate is different from that of the state’s total unemployment rate.

The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program for the self-employed, 1099 contract workers and gig workers saw 16,201 initial claims filed in the week, a decline from last week’s total of 18,700. A total of 224,574 PUA continued claims were filed in the week, though it should be noted that this figure includes multiple weeks of claims. Nevada’s Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program, which provides up to 13 weeks of benefits to individuals who have exhausted their regular unemployment benefits, saw 6,681 claims filed in the week.

Nationally, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted regular initial claims was 1,542,000, a decline of 355,000 claims from the previous week’s revised level of 1,877,000. The national insured unemployment rate for the week ending May 30 was 14.4 percent, an increase of 0.2 percentage points from the previous week. The national rate is reported with a one-week lag.

People filing for unemployment in Nevada should use the online application at http://ui.nv.gov/css.html. People unable to file online may file via telephone by calling a UI Claims Call Center between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and between 8 a.m. and noon Saturday. The Southern UI Call Center is at 702-486-0350, and the rural areas and out-of-state center is at 888-890-8211.

Claimants are highly encouraged to use the internet to file their UI claims, as it reserves the phone lines for individuals who are not able or do not have the necessary resources to file online. Online filing during nonpeak hours, such as early mornings, at night or weekends is also highly recommended. To continue to receive benefits, claimants must file weekly.

Online filers are encouraged to participate in the online claim filing system announced in April. The system, now operational, is organized by last names and is aimed at providing quicker results. Claimants with last names starting with A-K are asked to file Sundays. Last names L-R are asked to file Mondays. Last names S-Z are asked to file Tuesdays. Wednesday through Saturday are open for all to initiate or renew claims online.

For further information regarding the PUA program visit detr.nv.gov/pua#. Individuals will be able to file online at www.employnv.gov or call the PUA Call Center at 800-603-9681 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and between 8 a.m. and noon Saturday.

Getty Images Small business advocates also cautioned against ill-timed regulations and legal ch ...
Business group urges Sisolak to continue digital support
Staff Report

A group of 68 Nevada business leaders led by the Connected Commerce Council on Friday sent a letter to Gov. Steve Sisolak urging continued support for online tools and digital platforms vital to preserving small business activity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Nevada System of Higher Education via Twitter)
Regents approve additional 5% NSHE budget reduction
Staff Report

The Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents approved another 5% budget reduction proposal Friday, June 12, bringing the reduction proposal through fiscal year 2021 to nearly 20%.

Board approves resolution for pardons for marijuana
Board approves resolution for pardons for marijuana
Staff Report

The state Board of Pardons commissioners on Wednesday by unanimous vote passed an amended resolution put forth by member Gov. Steve Sisolak in which those convicted of minor marijuana offenses would be pardoned.

Courtest of East Ely Railroad Depot Museum A vintage steam engine puffs smoke outside the East ...
Reopenings scheduled for Nevada’s museums
Staff Report

Nevada’s state museums will begin to open their doors later this month, welcoming back visitors to experience the stories and artifacts of the Silver State.

Getty Images The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, better known as CARES, is ...
Nye County to receive CARES Act funds totaling over $8 million
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In the state of uncertainty created by the COVID-19 crisis, Nye County has been working to analyze its financial position, with expenses relating to the pandemic, coupled with a loss of income from one of its biggest income sources, consolidated taxes, putting the county in a strained budgetary situation.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Co-organizer Gary Marchinke said he was pleased with the tur ...
Law enforcement rally draws crowd in heart of Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The intersection of Highways 160 and 372 was awash with dozens of area residents waving American flags and holding signs in support of Nye County law enforcement on Monday, June 15th.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Steven Horsford has won the Democratic nomination for Congr ...
Primary winners picture now clearer
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The 2020 primary election wrapped up as of June 9 and majority of the ballots have now been counted. Unless there was a large influx of ballots arriving at the clerks’ offices around Nevada by the close of business on Tuesday, which is very doubtful, the results posted as of Monday, June 15 are unlikely to change dramatically, meaning those in the lead as of Monday can reasonably be declared the winners of the 2020 primary election.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Located at 150 South Highway 160, Suite 7, the owners of the ...
Clothing boutique reopens in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The owner of a new business in town is pleased to have reopened after being forced to close down due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System Medica ...
VA reintroducing some in-person health services
Staff Report

VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System is reintroducing numerous health care services as Nevada starts reopening after COVID-19 shutdowns.