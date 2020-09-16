73°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Unemployment claims fall to lowest level since March

Staff Report
September 15, 2020 - 5:36 pm
 

Finalized data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation shows initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 7,951 for the week ending Sept. 5, down 81 claims, or 1.0%, compared to last week’s total of 8,032 claims.

This is the fewest initial claims filed since the week ending March 14. Through the week ending Sept. 5, there have been 678,351 initial claims filed in 2020, 656,699 of which have been filed since the week ending March 14.

Continued claims, which represent the current number of insured unemployed workers filing weekly for unemployment insurance benefits, fell for the fourth straight week to 216,187, a decline of 5,412 claims, or 2.4%, from the previous week’s total of 221,599. This is the fewest continued claims since the report week ending April 11, when there were 189,007 claims filed.

Nevada’s insured unemployment rate, which is the ratio of continued claims in a week to the total number of jobs covered by the unemployment insurance system, fell by 0.4 percentage points to 15.6%. It should be noted that the calculation of the insured unemployment rate is different from that of the state’s total unemployment rate.

The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which provides up to 46 weeks of benefits for the self-employed, 1099 contract workers and gig workers saw 9,832 initial claims filed in the week Sept. 5, a decrease of 579, or 5.6%, from last week’s total of 10,411. This is the fewest PUA initial claims filed in a week since the start of the program. Through the week ending Sept. 5, 441,179 PUA initial claims have been filed.

PUA continued claims totaled 99,397 in the week ending Sept. 5, a decline of 11,459, or 10.3%, from the previous week’s revised total of 110,856. Weekly PUA continued claims are now reported by the benefit week claimed. This follows the reporting procedure for regular continued claims and allows us to understand the number of unemployed workers filing weekly for PUA benefits.

Nevada’s Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program, which provides up to 13 weeks of benefits to individuals who have exhausted their regular unemployment benefits, saw 25,898 claims filed in the week, an increase of 2,138 claims from a week ago. In the next several weeks, PEUC claims are expected to increase significantly as large cohorts of regular program filers exhaust their regular benefits.

Nevada’s State Extended Benefit program, which provides up to 20 weeks of benefits to individuals who have exhausted both their regular unemployment benefits and PEUC program benefits, saw 3,187 claims filed in the week, an increase of 298 claims from a week ago.

Nationally, the advance figure for unadjusted regular initial claims was 857,148 an increase of 20,140 claims from the previous week. The national insured unemployment rate for the week ending August 29 was 9.0% percent, unchanged from the previous week’s rate. The national rate is reported with a one-week lag.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Pahrump Valley Times--file photo Up to 75,000 Nevadans will be eligible for online license rene ...
DMV extends deadline for renewals to Nov. 12
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles on Friday announced an additional extension for expired or soon-to-be expired driver’s licenses and ID cards and new, limited Saturday hours for new Nevada residents as it continues to find new ways to serve the public while operating under COVID-19 safety protocols.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal A new survey from Wells Fargo checks in on businesse ...
Survey: Small business owners maintain optimism for future
Staff Report

Small business owners have faced unprecedented challenges because of the COVID-19 pandemic and are in the midst of great uncertainty with the upcoming presidential election. The Q3 Wells Fargo/Gallup Small Business Index indicates, however, there is a continued spirit of forward-facing optimism among small business owners despite the persistent trials.

Nancy Whipperman/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News Officials from the Nevada Governor's Office of ...
Event aims at boosting rural entrepreneurship in state
Staff Report

The Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development is partnering with StartUpNV, Entrepreneur’s Assembly, Northeastern Nevada Regional Development Authority, business leaders and other government entities, in a new statewide initiative to foster entrepreneurship in Nevada’s smaller cities and towns.

Taso Papadakis/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Award-winning saxophonist, singer and compos ...
UNR’s 60th Performing Arts Series goes online
Staff Report

The performing arts at the University of Nevada, Reno will explore new boundaries during the 60th anniversary of the Performing Arts Series. In honor of this milestone anniversary, the 2020-21 season will include six outstanding performances in a season like no other.

Crescent Dunes solar plant near Tonopah (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
DOE, Tonopah Solar come to an agreement
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Department of Energy announced a $200 million settlement, earlier this year, to recover the taxpayer funds from the Crescent Dunes Solar Energy Project near Tonopah, a 110-megawatt project that was touted as the world’s largest molten salt power plant.

University of Nevada, Extension Bobby Kountz, author of “The Someday Solution: How to Go Fro ...
Extension series turns focus to entrepreneurs
Staff Report

University of Nevada, Reno Extension continues its online town hall and webinar series this week by exploring entrepreneurship changes amid COVID-19 and the new normal, with perspectives from the two special guest authors and other business experts.

Las Vegas Review-Journal-file
BLM to reduce wild horse numbers in Diamond Complex
Staff Report

The Bureau of Land Management, Battle Mountain District Office, Mount Lewis Field Office planned a wild horse gather within the Diamond Complex located just north of Eureka on the Diamond Mountain Range in the first part of September.

Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal With BTSSS now live, use of travel claim kiosks ...
Web-based system streamlines travel reimbursements for vets
Staff Report

VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System has transitioned to a new web-based system to reimburse eligible veterans and beneficiaries for travel to and from VA medical appointments.

The USPS has mailed voters a postcard with information on how to vote by mail, including how so ...
Voters receiving postcards with inaccurate information
Staff Report

Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske said Monday that postcards sent to voters have inaccurate information about voting this year in the state.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times The Bearded Lady Saloon as seen on Sept. 3, 2020.
All Pahrump bars serving once again
By Ramon Elizondo Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Area bar owners in Nye County sought shelter from the state mandate’s put in place due to COVID-19 by taking steps to reopen their businesses.