UNLV institute to study effects of sports wagering

Staff Report
July 8, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

As more states consider legalizing online gambling and sports wagering, legislators and regulators face many unanswered questions about the potential impacts.

UNLV’s International Gaming Institute announced a new study to answer these questions by assessing U.S. sports betting and internet gaming markets on Monday. The research team will scour markets nationwide to identify the most important questions that policymakers and stakeholders are asking when looking to understand online gambling and sports wagering.

“Effective public policy is always best served by an evidence-based approach to its creation,” said Alan Feldman, Distinguished Fellow in Responsible Gaming at IGI and chair of the International Center for Responsible Gaming. “In order to provide the necessary player protections as well as ensure a stable and well-regulated marketplace, policies should be based on sound research evidence rather than opinion or conjecture. It is our hope to contribute to the body of knowledge in this area so that the public can benefit from this activity and whatever harms may arise can be minimized to the greatest extent possible.”

The study is funded by GVC Foundation US, a nonprofit dedicated to promoting responsible gambling and sports integrity. The foundation was created by the GVC Global Foundation and GVC Holdings PLC, one of the world’s largest sports betting and gaming groups.

“We’re at a crucial point in the development of U.S. gambling. COVID-19 has disrupted every area of life, including professional sports, mental health and betting markets, and it’s more important than ever that we chart the course of this impactful industry,” said Martin Lycka, trustee of GVC Foundation US and director of regulatory affairs for GVC Holdings. “Addressing challenges currently facing the gambling industry will lead to better outcomes for all.”

Part of the IGI’s work includes analyzing the U.S. gaming market’s structure to provide up-to-date, evidence-based information to policymakers and a proposal to implement responsible regulatory best practices in the post-COVID world.

An initial report will be issued by July 31, with a more detailed report expected in the fall.

“There is perhaps no U.S. industry more complicated, dynamic and impactful than gambling. It’s crucial that we gain a better understanding of the questions that policymakers are asking so we can serve as effective resources of information and guide public policy discussions in a meaningful way,” said Bill Pascrell, trustee of GVC Foundation US and partner at Princeton Public Affairs Group.

K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal If noncompliance is found during an initial observation, t ...
Casino gaming floors found most complying with masks
Staff Report

The state Division of Industrial Relations Occupation Safety and Health Administration is conducting ongoing field observations and inspections at establishments where patrons congregate for longer periods of time, which can lead to a heightened risk of spreading COVID-19.

Progressives win majority on state Democratic board
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nine of 14 contested seats went to progressives when the Nevada State Democratic Party elected members to at-large positions on the state party’s executive board.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Cody Smith, 33, of Round Mountain, allegedly had sexual int ...
Investigation leads to lewdness arrest
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A man was arrested on suspicion of lewdness with a minor, according to a Nye County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Getty Images The Justice Department, in a new legal brief, argues Obamacare in its entirety be ...
Trump administration urges Supreme Court to end ACA
Staff Report

The Trump administration recently urged the Supreme Court to strike down the Affordable Care Act, pushing forward with its attack on the health care law as millions of newly jobless Americans might come to depend on its coverage, according to Politico.

Getty Images When testing centers closed May 15 because of the pandemic, the statewide vendor ...
Sisolak regulation eases teacher hiring problems
Staff Report

Gov. Steve Sisolak signed an emergency regulation at the request of the Nevada Department of Education that eliminates potential gaps in teacher hiring and licensure renewals because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The emergency regulation went in effect on Monday, June 22, 2020.

Getty Images In consideration of the health and well-being of the graduates, their families an ...
More than 13,000 graduate from NSHE schools
Staff Report

The Nevada System of Higher Education’s seven degree-granting institutions graduated more than 13,000 students this spring with doctoral, master’s, bachelor’s and associate degrees along with numerous training certificates.

Getty Images Nearly 460,000 people will benefit as Nevada became the 19th state to implement t ...
Pilot program allows SNAP recipients to buy food online
Staff Report

The U.S. Department of Agriculture approved Nevada’s request to participate in a program allowing residents who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits to puchase food online through select retailers.

Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Nevada is home to more than 150 plant s ...
Rescheduled workshops will discuss fate of rare wildflower
Staff Report

The Nevada Division of Forestry is pleased to announce that it has rescheduled two planned workshops, one in Tonopah and one in Carson City, regarding the status of Nevada’s rare Tiehm buckwheat species. Both workshops were previously canceled and postponed in accordance with the state’s COVID-19 health response.

Selwyn Harris/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News The Nye County Administration offices, 2100 E. Wal ...
Nye sees jump in COVID-19 numbers
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County reported a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases, with Pahrump carrying the majority of the new cases.