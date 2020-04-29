84°F
UNR Extension offers help online for small businesses

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
April 28, 2020 - 11:48 pm
 

The University of Nevada, Reno Extension is offering “Coping With COVID-19 Town Halls” each Wednesday to help small businesses “pivot and adapt” during this challenging time.

The town halls will be virtual question-and-answer sessions, while webinars on specific topics for small businesses will be done every Friday.

“What we are finding is that Nevada’s small businesses are so focused on the funding aspects of their business, and they should be, that they may be overlooking other aspects and opportunities to improve their overall business, during and after COVID-19,” said Buddy Borden, economic development specialist with Extension’s Business Development Program. “Our goal is to provide resources and educational platforms to help our small businesses, statewide, cope and retool during this unprecedented pandemic. Ultimately, our goal is that when things begin to return to normal, our state’s small businesses will be even stronger.”

Borden said that during the Wednesday town halls, there is usually a short presentation on a given topic or a preview of the Friday class during the first 10 minutes. Then, the participants network with one another and drive the discussion, with a panel of professionals and educators helping them troubleshoot challenges they are encountering.

The Friday webinars provide information on specific topics to help businesses plan strategically, adapt and succeed. The first town hall and webinar were held last week, and Borden said there was a lot of participation from urban areas in the state but not much from the rural communities.

“While we were really happy to connect with so many businesses in our urban areas, we really want to let our small businesses in the rural areas know that we are here to assist them as well,” Borden said. “In fact, they may need our help even more, so we want them to get online and connect with us. We’re here to help. It’s a great time to go in and re-assess and readjust.”

This week’s webinar, “The Canvas Model: How to Deliver Value to your Customers,” is at 9 a.m. for English speakers and at 2 p.m. for Spanish speakers on Friday, April 24. Reyna Mendez and Juan Salas, business development instructors with the UNR Extension, will discuss the Canvas Model, a method which allows businesses to create, deliver and capture value by articulating different components of the business.

The webinar also will include the essential building blocks for a successful business strategy, pivoting and adapting businesses for crisis, identifying customer segments, creating and developing an efficient value proposition for customers and attracting and maintaining customer relationships.

Both the town halls and the webinars usually run about an hour. To register or for more information, go to the Extension Business Development Program website at extension.unr.edu/busdev. There are also other resources at the website to assist businesses during the COVID-19 crisis. For more information, email Borden at bordenb@unr.edu.

Gov. Steve Sisolak (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Sisolak tells ABC he plans to extend Nevada’s stay-at-home order
By Colton Lochhead Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada’s stay-at-home order, which was set to expire Friday, will be extended, Gov. Steve Sisolak said in an interview with ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Wednesday.

A "Welcome to Nevada" monument sign similar to the one shown along U.S. Highway 395 a ...
Feedback sought for transportation projects
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Transportation is inviting the public to comment on proposed changes to the process of planning transportation projects and improvements outlined in the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program.

Loren Townsley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Training in the use of Naloxone can give residents the ...
NyE Communities Coalition offering Naloxone training to help save lives
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The NyE Communities Coalition will host a free training course on Naloxone, the drug used to counteract an opioid overdose, today from 2 to 3 p.m. and all participants who complete the training will receive one dose of Naloxone nasal spray, arming them in the event that they need to spring into action and save a life.

Attorney general urges caution in job searches
Attorney general urges caution in job searches
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

State Attorney General Aaron Ford issued another warning for Nevadans to be on the lookout for fake job opportunities advertised online or on flyers as fraudsters take advantage of more people searching for work during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Getty Images The paycheck program, a $349 billion emergency loan program, was launched in early ...
FHLBanks accepting Paycheck Protection Program loans as collateral
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The Federal Housing Finance Agency has announced that Federal Home Loan Banks can accept Paycheck Protection Program loans as collateral when making loans, known as advances, to their members. The measure is being taken in support of small and community banks.

USDA website The announcement and details came from the U.S. Departement of Agriculture.
More grants available for telemedicine, education
Staff Report

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday the opening of a second application window for funding under the Distance Learning and Telemedicine grant program, with a total of $72 million available.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada Department of Transportation has announced that ...
CARES Act means more money for rural transit
Staff Report

When Congress passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, Nevada was provided with nearly $22 million in rural transit relief funding in addition to transit funding dedicated to the state’s metropolitan transit services.