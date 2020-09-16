UNR’s 60th Performing Arts Series goes online

The performing arts at the University of Nevada, Reno will explore new boundaries during the 60th anniversary of the Performing Arts Series. In honor of this milestone anniversary, the 2020-21 season will include six outstanding performances in a season like no other.

Taso Papadakis/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Award-winning saxophonist, singer and composer Grace Kelly kicks off the 60th Anniversary of UNR's Performing Arts Series season with a live virtual performance Oct. 1.

“One thing we can be sure of is that we need the arts now, more than ever,” said Shoshana Zeldner, program manager, special events with the School of the Arts. “The arts offer opportunities for human connection, inspiration and imagination. We intend to make the most of this challenging, yet important time and celebrate the arts with our community.”

The three fall events of the season will be one-of-a-kind virtual arts experiences, filmed from each of the artists’ home studios and commissioned especially for the Reno community. In addition to these unique performances, each event will include a question-and-answer session with the featured artists, providing a more intimate experience than a larger performance venue.

“Each event will include content that moves us beyond a traditional performance and into a new experience altogether, something that is only possible in the context of a global pandemic,” Zeldner said.

Award-winning saxophonist, singer and composer Grace Kelly kicks off the season at 6 p.m. Oct. 1. Kelly has rocked the jazz world with sold-out concerts, 13 acclaimed albums and a resume that includes performing at the Hollywood Bowl and as part of the house band for “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” all before reaching her mid-20s.

Featured by Vanity Fair magazine as a millennial shaking up the jazz world, Kelly’s state-of-the-art brand of electro jazz-pop and inventive digital content are pushing her to the forefront of the fusion scene.

The fall performances also will feature Ririe-Woodbury Dance Company’s innovative and compelling contemporary dance on Oct. 27. This performance will be followed by M5 Mexican Brass, Latin America’s leading brass ensemble, on Nov. 12. The series continues in February 2021 with the Irish band Goitse, a cappella ensemble Sweet Honey In The Rock and jazz vocalist Michael Mayo. If in-person performances aren’t possible in 2021, these events will be moved online.

“By attending a virtual event this fall, guests help to support artists across the world while ensuring that the Performing Arts Series traverses this pandemic, ready and fully equipped to deliver an incredible next season,” Zeldner said.

To purchase tickets for the Performing Arts Series, visit unr.edu/pas or call the School of the Arts at 775-784-4278 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Guests can attend all three fall events with the fall 3-pack for $40 or purchase individual event tickets at $15 general admission and $5 for university students. Each performance will remain available to subscribers for a select number of days following the live event to ensure adequate time for viewing.

The 2020-21 Performing Arts Series is funded in part by the Western States Arts Federation, the National Endowment for the Arts, the Associated Students of the University of Nevada and the Graduate Student Association. In-kind support is provided by CLM Design, Advertising, Interactive.

For more information about School of the Arts, visit unr.edu/arts, call 775-784-4278, or email arts@unr.edu. Event information, news and photos are available by following the School of the Arts’ Instagram and Twitter handles: @NVArts365 and Facebook pages.