News

UNR’s 60th Performing Arts Series goes online

Staff Report
September 15, 2020 - 5:36 pm
 

The performing arts at the University of Nevada, Reno will explore new boundaries during the 60th anniversary of the Performing Arts Series. In honor of this milestone anniversary, the 2020-21 season will include six outstanding performances in a season like no other.

“One thing we can be sure of is that we need the arts now, more than ever,” said Shoshana Zeldner, program manager, special events with the School of the Arts. “The arts offer opportunities for human connection, inspiration and imagination. We intend to make the most of this challenging, yet important time and celebrate the arts with our community.”

The three fall events of the season will be one-of-a-kind virtual arts experiences, filmed from each of the artists’ home studios and commissioned especially for the Reno community. In addition to these unique performances, each event will include a question-and-answer session with the featured artists, providing a more intimate experience than a larger performance venue.

“Each event will include content that moves us beyond a traditional performance and into a new experience altogether, something that is only possible in the context of a global pandemic,” Zeldner said.

Award-winning saxophonist, singer and composer Grace Kelly kicks off the season at 6 p.m. Oct. 1. Kelly has rocked the jazz world with sold-out concerts, 13 acclaimed albums and a resume that includes performing at the Hollywood Bowl and as part of the house band for “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” all before reaching her mid-20s.

Featured by Vanity Fair magazine as a millennial shaking up the jazz world, Kelly’s state-of-the-art brand of electro jazz-pop and inventive digital content are pushing her to the forefront of the fusion scene.

The fall performances also will feature Ririe-Woodbury Dance Company’s innovative and compelling contemporary dance on Oct. 27. This performance will be followed by M5 Mexican Brass, Latin America’s leading brass ensemble, on Nov. 12. The series continues in February 2021 with the Irish band Goitse, a cappella ensemble Sweet Honey In The Rock and jazz vocalist Michael Mayo. If in-person performances aren’t possible in 2021, these events will be moved online.

“By attending a virtual event this fall, guests help to support artists across the world while ensuring that the Performing Arts Series traverses this pandemic, ready and fully equipped to deliver an incredible next season,” Zeldner said.

To purchase tickets for the Performing Arts Series, visit unr.edu/pas or call the School of the Arts at 775-784-4278 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Guests can attend all three fall events with the fall 3-pack for $40 or purchase individual event tickets at $15 general admission and $5 for university students. Each performance will remain available to subscribers for a select number of days following the live event to ensure adequate time for viewing.

The 2020-21 Performing Arts Series is funded in part by the Western States Arts Federation, the National Endowment for the Arts, the Associated Students of the University of Nevada and the Graduate Student Association. In-kind support is provided by CLM Design, Advertising, Interactive.

For more information about School of the Arts, visit unr.edu/arts, call 775-784-4278, or email arts@unr.edu. Event information, news and photos are available by following the School of the Arts’ Instagram and Twitter handles: @NVArts365 and Facebook pages.

THE LATEST
Pahrump Valley Times--file photo Up to 75,000 Nevadans will be eligible for online license rene ...
DMV extends deadline for renewals to Nov. 12
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles on Friday announced an additional extension for expired or soon-to-be expired driver’s licenses and ID cards and new, limited Saturday hours for new Nevada residents as it continues to find new ways to serve the public while operating under COVID-19 safety protocols.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal A new survey from Wells Fargo checks in on businesse ...
Survey: Small business owners maintain optimism for future
Staff Report

Small business owners have faced unprecedented challenges because of the COVID-19 pandemic and are in the midst of great uncertainty with the upcoming presidential election. The Q3 Wells Fargo/Gallup Small Business Index indicates, however, there is a continued spirit of forward-facing optimism among small business owners despite the persistent trials.

Nancy Whipperman/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News Officials from the Nevada Governor's Office of ...
Event aims at boosting rural entrepreneurship in state
Staff Report

The Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development is partnering with StartUpNV, Entrepreneur’s Assembly, Northeastern Nevada Regional Development Authority, business leaders and other government entities, in a new statewide initiative to foster entrepreneurship in Nevada’s smaller cities and towns.

Las Vegas Review-Journal-file This is the fewest initial claims filed since the week ending Mar ...
Unemployment claims fall to lowest level since March
Staff Report

Finalized data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation shows initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 7,951 for the week ending Sept. 5, down 81 claims, or 1.0%, compared to last week’s total of 8,032 claims.

Crescent Dunes solar plant near Tonopah (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
DOE, Tonopah Solar come to an agreement
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Department of Energy announced a $200 million settlement, earlier this year, to recover the taxpayer funds from the Crescent Dunes Solar Energy Project near Tonopah, a 110-megawatt project that was touted as the world’s largest molten salt power plant.

University of Nevada, Extension Bobby Kountz, author of “The Someday Solution: How to Go Fro ...
Extension series turns focus to entrepreneurs
Staff Report

University of Nevada, Reno Extension continues its online town hall and webinar series this week by exploring entrepreneurship changes amid COVID-19 and the new normal, with perspectives from the two special guest authors and other business experts.

Las Vegas Review-Journal-file
BLM to reduce wild horse numbers in Diamond Complex
Staff Report

The Bureau of Land Management, Battle Mountain District Office, Mount Lewis Field Office planned a wild horse gather within the Diamond Complex located just north of Eureka on the Diamond Mountain Range in the first part of September.

Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal With BTSSS now live, use of travel claim kiosks ...
Web-based system streamlines travel reimbursements for vets
Staff Report

VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System has transitioned to a new web-based system to reimburse eligible veterans and beneficiaries for travel to and from VA medical appointments.

The USPS has mailed voters a postcard with information on how to vote by mail, including how so ...
Voters receiving postcards with inaccurate information
Staff Report

Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske said Monday that postcards sent to voters have inaccurate information about voting this year in the state.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times The Bearded Lady Saloon as seen on Sept. 3, 2020.
All Pahrump bars serving once again
By Ramon Elizondo Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Area bar owners in Nye County sought shelter from the state mandate’s put in place due to COVID-19 by taking steps to reopen their businesses.