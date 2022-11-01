73°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Up to 40 cannabis consumption lounges coming to Nevada

By Ricardo Torres-Cortez Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
November 1, 2022 - 11:34 am
 

Up to 40 cannabis consumption lounges could be coming to Nevada as early next year.

The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board on Monday announced it had received 100 completed state licensing applications during a 10-day window earlier this month.

A spokesperson for the board could not immediately indicate if any applicant would be based in Nye and Esmeralda counties, where three dispensaries currently operate.

Nonrefundable application fees had been set at $100,000 for dispensaries; $10,000 for independent applicants, and $2,500 for social equity applicants, those who were negatively affected by marijuana laws before the state legalized the drug in 2017.

Established dispensaries, which would have a lounge attached or adjacent to them, accounted for 20 of the completed licenses. The state did not set a limit to how many such businesses it will be licensing.

But Nevada is only issuing 20 independent licenses, half of which would go to social equity applicants.

That will mean 40 independent and 20 social equity applicants will be left out following a lottery for the 20 available slots.

“The CCB will now review all independent cannabis consumption lounge applications to ensure applicants met all necessary requirements,” the board said in a news release.

A pair of “random number selector” drawings will then take place in early December to determine where the 20 licenses will go, the board said.

Following the state licensing process, individual municipalities will then choose which businesses to license.

Municipalities can strengthen, but not weaken, a Nevada law that legalized the venues in 2021.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow @rickytwrites on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Mark Moore/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada Silver Tappers are seen entertaining ...
Silver Tappers sell out USO Show
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

USO Show will take the audience on a trip around the world, beginning on the East coast of America and wending through Italy, Germany, France and Latin America before finishing on the West coast.

Brian Formisano
How businesses can prepare for changes in consumers, higher loan rates
By Brian Formisano Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Federal Reserve is expected to continue raising interest rates to counteract inflation. The prospect of rising rates may seem daunting for small business owners, but the reality so far may have been less worrisome.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times file photo Researchers sent testing kits to 174 homes with ...
Tests show arsenic in Nevada rural well water
By Colton Lochhead Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Desert Research Institute study showed higher levels of arsenic and other heavy metals in 22 percent of rural wells than is considered safe by the Environmental Protection Agency.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Live music of all genres will be playing i ...
It’s going to be ‘chili’ weather this weekend in Beatty
Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

BEATTY — The weather for the last weekend of October may or may not be chillier than normal, but it is certain to be chili weather for Beatty Days this weekend. The annual event runs Oct. 28-30 at Cottonwood Park.