Upcoming Events

SATURDAY, FEB. 18

Resource fair for the blind

Southern Nye County Chapter, Federation of the Blind, located in Pahrump, and includes Beatty and Amargosa, will hold an event Saturday, Feb 18, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Pahrump Senior Center. Guest speakers, vendors, new technology for the sight impaired and hearing, lots of information and resources. Also door prizes, raffles, snacks, entertainment. All are invited. You don’t have to be blind to be a member.

TUESDAYS, Feb. 21, & 28

Theatre Company Readings

Pahrump Theatre Company, in conjunction with the Pahrump Arts Council, present Tuesday Readings in the month of February. The readings are free and will take place at 5 p.m. at 301 Oxbow Ave., #14.

Feb. 21, “Drop Dead” by Billy van Zandt and Jane Milmore; Feb. 28, “Gloria” by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins.

MARCH 2, 4 & 9, 11

Play performing at PVHS

Trojan Theatre presents the play, “It Was a Dark and Stormy Night” at 6 p.m. on March 2-4 and March 9-11. Reserved seating is available at showtix4u.com. PVHS at 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

FRIDAY, MARCH 3

Veterans’ Extravaganza

The 5th annual Veterans Extravaganza, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bob Ruud Community Center.

Over 40 vendors, lots of information on veteran issues, resources and benefits available to veterans. Raffles and free lunch.

FRIDAY, MARCH 3

Fish Fry at Our Lady of the Valley

Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church, 781 E. Gamebird Road, will hold a Friday fish fry from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., in the parish hall, serving baked or fried fish dinners with French fries and homemade coleslaw and fish tacos. New England clam chowder will also be available as well as kids’ meal, drinks and desserts. Beer and wine also available.

SATURDAY, MARCH 4

Mule Deer banquet

You’re invited to attend a Mule Deer Foundation banquet. Proceeds benefit mule deer, black-tailed deer and their habitat. The banquet is being held on March 4, 2023 at 5 p.m. at the Saddle West Casino.

For more info please go to https://muledeer.myeventscenter.com/event/Pahrump-Nv-Pahrump-Chapter-Banquet-72157 or contact Dom Sandoval at 702-403-2940 or Dom Chiancone 775-513-1351. Find out more about the Mule Deer Foundation at www.muledeer.org

SUNDAY, MARCH 5

Bingo Bash at Our Lady

Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church will host a Bingo Bash in the church hall at 2 p.m.

A $40 reservation will get you refreshments, soda, coffee, water, finger foods and one six on Card.

4- $25 drawings, 11 games @$100, and a coverall $1,000. Extra packs $10. Double Daub cards available for $2, the prize for this game is a 50/50.

Tickets on sale after weekend masses, at Wednesday bingo. Limited seating so don’t wait too long.

Presidents Day Weekend in the Valley

The VFW Riders Group – Pahrump Post 10054 is conducting a Presidents Day Poker Run Sunday, Feb. 19 to support veterans and children in the Pahrump Valley. Sign in is from 8 to 10 a.m., with KSU (Kick Stands Up) promptly at 10 a.m. The route starts at the Pahrump VFW Post, and travels to multiple locations, to be outlined to riders that morning. Riders pay $20, passengers pay $10. There will be cash and prizes at every stop. Enjoy horseshoes, cornhole, darts, pool, food, raffles, prizes, and 50/50. Member Bill Carns said, “It’s going to be a great day!”

Free bingo at Coyote’s Den, free line dancing lessons at Rhinestones and at 5280 Mexican Grub, and karaoke almost every night of the week at various fun venues all add up to a quality week. Check out the details below.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 17

• Friday night dinner from 5-7 p.m. at the VFW Post. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

• Line dancing at Rhinestone’s country bar, starting at 6 p.m. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-302-9653.

• Paint & wine night with Ashley Welch at Artesian Cellars Winery 6-8 p.m. $35 per person. Reservations required at Artesiancellars.com Call 775-600-7144 for more information. 1731 NV-160.

• Karaoke at the Bounty Hunter Saloon begins at 7 p.m. 680 East St. 775-513-3010.

• Karaoke at the Coyote’s Den starts at 8 p.m. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

• Karaoke at the Wild Side Tavern beginning at 8 p.m. 2101 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

• The Bobby Kingston band performs at Rhinestone’s 8 p.m. to midnight. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-302-9653.

• Jaxin Outlaw Band at the Bearded Lady Saloon, begins at 8 p.m. 1330 5th St. 775-764-9377.

• Stoner Rob’s Comedy Night with Brian Patafie. $10 cover at the door will be credited toward drink purchases. Show starts at 9 p.m. 5280 Mexican Grub & Pub is located at 2450 W. Mesquite, 702-379-8926.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 18

• Swap Meet from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the VFW Post 10054, 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

• The Bobby Kingston band performs at Rhinestone’s 6-10 p.m. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-302-9653.

• Karaoke at Who’s Dunes at 6:30 p.m. 900 NV-372. 775-253-1433.

• Friction band at The Hubb beginning at 8 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

• Karaoke at the Wild Side Tavern starts at 8 p.m. 2101 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 19

• Sunday breakfast at VFW Post 10054 from 8-11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

• 2nd Amendment’s (rescheduled) First Sunday vendor event with music by Ruh Roh DJ Services from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. 1360 E. Basin. 775-87-9111.

• Presidents’ Day Poker Run. Sign-in and food from 8-10 a.m. VFW Post 10054, 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

• Avenue B band at Mountain Springs Saloon, noon to 4:00 p.m.19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

• Nevada Gourd Society hands-on workshop at 1:00 p.m. See the art you can create with gourds at www.nevadagourdsociety.com. Email PahrumpValleyGourdPatch@gmail.com for meeting location and to r.s.v.p .

• Daytona 500 drink specials at VFW Post 10054 beginning at 5:30 p.m. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 20

• Karaoke with Rodeo Rick Garza at Rhinestones starting at 7:00 p.m. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-302-9653.

• Karaoke with CJay or Double Trouble at The Hubb at 7:00 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

