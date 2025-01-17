Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Pahrump Events Calendar via Facebook You can attend a class and make a Tree of Life leather and wire pendant project at Wine Ridge RV Resort and Cottages, presented by Catherine Miller. The class starts at 10 a.m. and lasts three or more hours.

Awkward Silence 4-H Pahrump FIRST Tech Challenge via Facebook The Awkward Silence 4-H Robotics team projects will be on display at their first annual gala and showcase on Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m. They are launching their new season themed “Into the Deep.”

Honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy and birthday at special events on Saturday at Black Cow Coffee House, and on Monday at Pahrump Community Church. Martin Luther King Jr. was an American Baptist minister, activist, and political philosopher, becoming a prominent leader in the civil rights movement from 1955 until his assassination in 1968. He is famous for his “I Have a Dream” speech, delivered on August 28, 1963, at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. The Rev./Dr. spoke of his dream of a United States devoid of segregation and racism. “I look to a day when people will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.”

Improvisational theater, often called improv, is the form of theater, often comedy, in which most or all of what is performed is unplanned or unscripted, created spontaneously by the performers. In its purest form, the dialogue, action, story, and characters are created collaboratively by the players as the improvisation unfolds in present time, without use of an already prepared, written script. Director Oliver Jones and his Pahrump Theatre Company invite you to take a $5 crash course on the art of improv at 5 p.m. this Saturday, followed by the opportunity to showcase your talent at 6 p.m. Enjoy the show from the audience or volunteer to be a star. Meet up at Our Place on 140 S. Hwy. 160. Text 775-253-2672 for more information or, better yet, to RSVP.

The Pahrump Community Choir begins weekly practice sessions again on Wednesday at the Pahrump Valley High School, in the band room, at 6:30 p.m. “All are welcome to join us in singing and serving our community! If you or someone you know is interested, please share this information. We look forward to seeing new faces!” If you have any questions, please call Debbie Johnson at 501-351-7214.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 17

■ Fish Fry dinner at VFW Post #10054 from 5 to 7 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Car enthusiasts gather weekly at the Circle K at 2980 Gamebird at 5 p.m.

■ Rick Scanlan performs at Artesian Cellars beginning at 6 p.m. You’ll hear classic rock, alternative, country— all from the 60’s to now. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Ray Ligon, country singer/songwriter, performs at the Wine Down NV from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 18

■ Dream car enthusiasts gather at the French Bakery on 1231 E. Basin Ave. beginning at 8 a.m.

■ Sandbox Bullies perform a mix of Punk Rawk, Rockabilly, Blues and good old Rock ‘n’ Roll at Mountain Springs Saloon from noon to 4 p.m. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

■ Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. tribute at the Black Cow Coffee House from 3 to 5 p.m. Special guest speaker Althea P. Jones, choir selection by Second Missionary Baptist Church, and jazz performance by Tony Tone. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. (775) 419-6592.

■ Pahrump Theatre Company invites you to take a $5 crash course on the art of improv at 5 p.m., followed by the opportunity to showcase your talent at 6 p.m. Enjoy the show from the audience or volunteer to be a star. Meet up at Our Place on 140 S. Hwy. 160. Text 775-253-2672 for more information.

■ Awkward Silence 4-H Robotics team Annual Gala and Showcase. Free to attend, $15 dinner ticket. 5 to 8 p.m. Bob Ruud Community Center 150 N. Hwy. 160. 775-910-2793.

■ Lynn Peterson provides a wonderful mix of swing, jazz, blues, big band, and Latin styles. She’ll perform at Artesian Cellars beginning at 6 p.m. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Pianist Geordi Gudyka Walston performs rock, jazz, blues, show tunes, and classical standards on the piano at the Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ The Dirty Birds band performs their indie, progressive, and alternative rock music at the Hubb Bar &Grill beginning at 8 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

■ Stoner Rob and comedic guests at Wild Side Tavern beginning at 9 p.m. No cover. Rated R, 21+. Karaoke afterward to 1 a.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-877-5068.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 19

■ Sunday breakfast at VFW Post 10054 from 8 to 11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Avenue B band is performing classic rock, country blues, sweet soul, and a variety of popular favorites at Mountain Springs Saloon from noon to 4 p.m. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

MONDAY, JANUARY 20

■ Tree of Life leather and wire pendant project at Wine Ridge RV Resort and Cottages, presented by Catherine Miller. $45 per person includes all supplies needed, wire, and use of tools. Starts at 10 a.m. and lasts 3 or more hours. 3800 Winery Rd. 775-751-7805. Reservations recommended.

■ Martin Luther King Scholarship Foundation presents the “We ‘R’ the World – The Next Generation” 23rd annual All Peoples Luncheon, including an award presentation, entertainment, prizes, raffles, and a meal. Tickets are available at $35 per person at Fresh Image Salon and Sunflower Fashions (1141 Hwy. 160). Doors open at 11 a.m. at Pahrump Community Church (1061 E. Wilson Rd.). Call Dore’ Foskey at 775-513-1552 or email Christine Byrom at MLKPahrump@icloud.com for more information.

■ Line dancing lessons for beginners and all skill levels with Ms. Boots (Sherry) every Monday from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Nevada Treasure RV Resort. Bring water, sweat headband, and happy feet. No particular attire, no special shoes or boots required. $5 per person. 301 N. Leslie St. Ms.bootslinedance@gmail.com. 775-751-1174.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 21

■ Tumbleweed Tales II poetry roundtable reading and discussion group meets from 2 to 4 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Pahrump Valley Museum. Interested parties can call Judy at 775-727-8545. 401 E. Basin.

■ Taco Tuesday at VFW Post #10054 from 5 to 6 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 22

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Italian Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. Karaoke beginning at 7 p.m. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Pahrump Community Choir practice at the Pahrump Valley High School Band room, at 6:30 p.m. If you have any questions, please call Debbie Johnson at 501-351-7214. 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 23

■ Dream car enthusiasts gather at Rubalcaba’s Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

FUTURE PLANNING

Sign up now for the K9 Bowl-a-Thon at Pahrump Nugget Lanes Sunday, February 2nd from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This is a fundraiser to support Deputy Smith and K9 Zeus. $20 for three games. 50/50 raffle, gift baskets, bowling, and … get this … photos with K9! 775-751-6500.

Paint “Paris in Springtime” on canvas Saturday, February 8 from 1-4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. $25, all supplies and expert instruction provided. Bring your favorite beverage. Call, text, message Laurie at 775-209-6200 to reserve your spot.

Consult your retirement bucket list. I knew it! “Learn to play guitar” is listed right there! Black Cow Coffee House is pleased to announce group guitar lessons, suitable for beginners of all ages. Classes start Saturday, February 15 from 2 to 3 p.m. This class will cover the fundamentals of guitar playing, including tuning and stringing techniques. The cost for each class is $15. Instructed by “Hugh the Geezer” with his guitar, you will need your own guitar to participate in this group event. Do it! 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com