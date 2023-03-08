UPCOMING MEETING: Help Nye County plan for disasters

Nye County is updating its Hazard Mitigation Plan — how you can get involved.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan will address disasters such as flooding, which, as seen in this July 2021 photo, has wreaked havoc in the Pahrump Valley in the past.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Infrastructure disruption, in this case caused by a fierce storm with hurricane-force winds, is another type of disaster the Nye County Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan will target. Photo courtesy of Valley Electric.

“Nye County is in the process of updating our Hazard Mitigation Plan. The Hazard Mitigation Plan serves as a framework for developing hazard mitigation projects that will reduce the negative impacts of future disasters on the communities in Nye County, so completion of the plan update is critical,” according to a posting from Nye County Public Information Officer Arnold Knightly. “The first step in the plan update process begins with the ‘Kickoff Meeting’ which will be facilitated by BOLDplanning and has been scheduled for Friday, March 10 at 9 a.m.”

BOLDplanning is a Nashville, Tennessee-based company that provides online software and support to businesses, organizations and governmental entities in the development of plans for emergency operations, continuity of operations and hazard mitigation.

Nye County will be utilizing its hazard mitigation planning, with the company’s website noting, “BOLDplanning has been a leader in the hazard mitigation planning industry since the enactment of the Disaster Mitigation Act of 2000. The team possesses years of practical experience having led hundreds of jurisdictions through the plan development and FEMA review process.”

There are all kinds of hazards the county might face and the mitigation plan will address each individually, ranking the hazards from high to low. Situations caused by Mother Nature, such as drought, floods, earthquakes, windstorms and thunderstorms, will be discussed, as will human-caused hazards like terrorism and civil disturbances. Epidemics, infrastructure disruption, potential HAZMAT issues, land subsidence and more will also be part of the conversation, with the goal to revamp the county’s mitigation plan and reduce the overall level of risk to the community.

“Your input into the plan is important and by participating in this meeting you can represent your community and provide valuable experiences and ideas to the planning process,” Nye County’s public service announcement states.

The meeting will take place at the Nye County Commissioners’ Chambers, 2100 E. Walt Williams Drive at 9 a.m. on Friday.

Residents can participate virtually via the live-streaming platform Zoom at www.Zoom.us using meeting ID 957 6174 9553 and passcode 078956. Residents can also join by teleconference at 719-359-4580 using the same meeting ID and passcode.

For more information contact Patrick Lazenby at Nye County Emergency Management via email at dplazenby@nyecountynv.gov or calling 775-751-4279.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com