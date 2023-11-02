76°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

UPDATE: Death Valley highway to Beatty reopens

Staff Report
November 2, 2023 - 8:32 am
 
A visitor checks out a rare lake in Badwater Basin in the recently reopened Death Valley Nation ...
A visitor checks out a rare lake in Badwater Basin in the recently reopened Death Valley National Park in California Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. Flooding from Hurricane Hilary’s heavy rains closed the park in August. Visitors to the recently reopened park were treated to a rare sight — a massive lake on the normally dry salt flat. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. – The National Park Service reopened Mud Canyon Road and Daylight Pass on Wednesday, Nov. 1. Daylight Pass connects Death Valley National Park to Nevada Highway 374 and Beatty. Only emergency repairs have been completed, so drivers need to use caution, according to park officials.

Death Valley National Park endured severe flash floods on Aug. 20. The remnants of Tropical Storm Hilary brought 2.2 inches of rain in a single day — the park’s rainiest day on record, and more than the park receives in an average year.

Some mountainous areas in the park likely received more than 6 inches of rain that day. The mountains’ steep rocky slopes absorbed little of this rain. Most of it channeled into canyons as flash floods. Floods damaged the park’s utilities, some buildings, and 1,400 miles of roads.

The emergency repairs of Mud Canyon Road and Daylight pass were funded by the Federal Highway Administration’s (FHWA) Emergency Relief for Federally Owned Roads program (ERFO). A contractor cleared rocks and gravel off the road, filled in shoulder drop-offs, removed damaged pavement, and filled in collapsed road segments with gravel. A second contract will start in a few months to do permanent road repairs, including repaving and selective armoring to protect roads from future floods.

The park’s hotels, largest campgrounds, primary viewpoints and hikes are open. Drivers should expect gravel patches on paved roads and to encounter traffic delays due to continuing construction parkwide. Most of the park’s secondary roads and backcountry remain closed due to flood damage. Information is on the park’s website: nps.gov/deva.

“It’s an exciting time to visit the park,” said Superintendent Mike Reynolds. “How many people can say they’ve seen a lake in Death Valley? It’s really beautiful.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Nye County deputy shoots, wounds armed man
Nye County deputy shoots, wounds armed man
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

An officer-involved shooting remains under investigation by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office following the shooting of a suspect on the north end of Pahrump.

National Park Service A Canadian tourist was reportedly injured when he crashed his motorcycl ...
Tarantula blamed for crash that injured Death Valley motorcyclist
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The motorcyclist was transported to Desert View Hospital in Pahrump after authorities said he rear-ended a passenger van traveling along California Highway 190 in Death Valley National Park.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump resident Willi Baer, center, stands with two of her ...
GALLERY: 85-year-old’s birthday bash a benefit for Pahrump charities
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

If there is one thing that Pahrump resident Willi Baer is known for, it’s her unwavering altruism and with such a philanthropic spirit, it should come as no surprise that she used one of the major milestones of her own life to give back to others.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This summary outlines the results of the last 12 months of ...
How this cloud-seeding program is having a measurable impact in the valley
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada is the driest state in the nation and though cloud-seeding is by no means a one-answer solution for managing its strained water resources, this process is having a measurable impact around the state, including right here in the Pahrump Valley.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Summer Hawthorne
30-year-old Illinois woman ID’s as victim in balloon fall
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office has identified the woman who fell to her death from a hot air balloon on Oct. 18 as Summer Hawthorne, 30, from Rockford, Illinois.