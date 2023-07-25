UPDATE: Father charged with endangerment in case of missing child

The arrest of William Redwitz comes after the Nye County Sheriff’s Office charged the boy’s aunt, Camille Sebolt, on July 16. She was taken into custody after the child wandered off while under her supervision and remained missing for hours.

Nye County Detention Center William Redwitz

The father of a 5-year-old child who was the subject of an hours-long search has been charged with child endangerment.

The arrest of William Redwitz comes after the Nye County Sheriff’s Office charged the boy’s aunt, Camille Sebolt, on July 16. She was taken into custody after the child wandered off while under her supervision and remained missing for hours.

The initial investigation revealed that Redwitz entrusted the child’s care and safety to Sebolt while he left the residence for the day.

The investigation

According to the sheriff’s office, dispatchers received a 911 call regarding a missing child in the area of Betty Avenue and Lola Lane at approximately 3:17 p.m. on July 16.

During the course of the investigation, detectives learned that Sebolt, 26, was temporarily residing at the residence, while allegedly looking after the child.

“Camille was annoyed by the child so she went outside to get away,” Deputy Yoanna Sotello stated in a report. “She heard the child calling out for her but she ignored him.”

When Sebolt no longer heard the child, she reportedly went back inside the residence, according to the report.

“Camille noticed the child was not there, but she was not concerned and went to sleep,” Sotello’s report said. “Camille woke up to the child’s dad stating that the child was not home; 911 was then contacted to report the child missing.”

Search conducted

First responders spent hours conducting an investigation and searching for the missing 5-year-old child, who was located safe roughly six hours later.

During the investigation, deputies searched a travel trailer where Redwitz and Camille Sebolt were reportedly living, according to a sheriff’s office arrest report.

Suspected drug use

While inside the trailer, deputies observed items consistent with drug use, the report stated.

“The items were in plain view and easily obtainable to a small child.”

The report went on to state that Sebolt admitted to using drugs such as methamphetamine.

Sebolt, according to the sheriff’s office, also claimed that Redwitz was allegedly providing the methamphetamine to her.

“William knew Camille was using drugs, and was also using drugs with her, inside of the trailer,” the report noted. “Based on the totality of circumstances, William willfully knew of Camille’s drug use, including the day he left his son in the custody of Camille.”

The sheriff’s office said that Redwitz left his son in danger, a violation of Nevada Revised Statute 200.508, child endangerment.

Bail amount was set at $10,000.

