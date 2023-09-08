UPDATE: The latest on the Basin Avenue project

The much-delayed Basin Avenue improvement project has been inconveniencing drivers for seven months. Officials initially said everything would wrap prior to Pahrump’s Fall Festival which attracts thousands of motorists to the area. But it could come down to the wire.

The main stretch of the Basin Avenue improvement project will not be paved until after Pahrumps Fall Festival which attracts thousands to the area.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The intersection at Basin Avenue and Dahlia Street in Pahrump is scheduled to be paved beginning sometime Sept. 11 or 13 after long delays. The 1.2-mile road project began in February 2023.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The upcoming paving will include Basin Avenue from Dahlia Street to Whitney Lane. The remainder of the paving will be completed after the Fall Festival.

The Basin Avenue improvement project has been inconveniencing drivers for seven months now and Nye County Public Works Director Tom Bolling assured the community in July that everything would wrap up prior to the Fall Festival. Although this was the original expectation, the completion date has once again shifted and the project will only be partially finished before the largest public event of the year in Pahrump.

The paving of the bulk of the 1.2-mile stretch of Basin Avenue will not take place until after Fall Festival is said and done. However, the section that directly fronts Petrack Park, where the Fall Festival is held, will see its brand new surface laid in time for the big event. This includes paving of the intersection of Basin Avenue at Dahlia Street, as well, meaning that heavily used intersection will soon be operational once more.

“We (Nye County road crews) are finishing up (excavation and prep work on) the Dahlia intersection through the Whitney intersection. We’re scheduled to start paving Monday (Sept. 11), although we’ll probably push that to Wednesday (Sept. 13),” Bolling reported at the Nye County Commission meeting earlier this week. “But it will be paved next week. And we’re hoping to get it striped two days before the festival, so right under the wire.”

The festival runs Sept. 21-24 at Petrack Park in Pahrump.

Bolling stressed that the paving he was referencing is only from Dahlia Street through the intersection of Basin and Whitney Lane, with the rest of the mainline, from Whitney Lane west to Blagg Road, to remain as gravel. He said it’s his department’s plan to have the last of the paving and striping done immediately following the Fall Festival.

The road project kicked off in February and was originally scheduled to finish in mid-May. The process of bidding and awarding the contracts for the paving caused delays.

Nye County Public Works in charge of handling all of the excavation and backfill, along with any other necessary preparatory work. Contractors are being used for the paving and concrete associated with the project. Most of the contract work has been awarded to Las Vegas Paving Corp., which undertook the paving at the Basin Avenue and Blagg Road intersection and will also do the Dahlia intersection and Basin mainline paving. Pahrump-based Performance Concrete LLC was selected for the concrete work.

Motorists are asked to use caution and exercise patience whenever traveling through construction and are reminded that traffic fines are doubled in all work zones.

