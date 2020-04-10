49°F
News

USDA makes strides to aid rural communities during COVID-19 crisis

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
April 10, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development has taken several actions designed to help rural residents, businesses and communities affected by the COVID-10 outbreak.

For the Rural Development Guaranteed Loan Program, lenders may offer 180-day loan payment deferrals without prior angency approval for Business and Industry Loan Guarantees, Rural Energy for America Program Loan Guarantees, Community Facilities Loan Guarantees and Water and Waste Disposal Loan Guarantees.

The USDA has expanded the deferral flexibilities it announced March 31. Guaranteed lenders may also approve and make covered loans under the provisions of the CARES Act’s Section 1102, which pertains to the Paycheck Protection Program of the Small Business Administration.

Guaranteed lenders must notify USDA Rural Development in writing of any covered loans made under Section 1102. After Sept. 30, lenders must resume obtaining agency approval in accordance with all applicable program regulations.

Effective immediately upon receiving a request for a forbearance from a borrower who attests to financial hardship directlyor indirectly caused by COVID-19, lenders shall provide immediate forbearance of the borrower’s Single Family Housing Guaranteed Loan payment for a period of up to 180 days. The initial forbearance period may be extended up to an additional 180 days at the borrower’s request.

Effective March 19, borrowers with USDA single-family housing Direct and Guaranteed loans through Rural Housing Service are subject to a moratorium on foreclosure and eviction for 60 days. This applies to the initiation of foreclosures and evictions as well as the completion of foreclosures and evictions in process.

The USDA has waived or relaxed parts ot ehe application process for SIngle-Family Housing Direct Loans, including site assessments, and has extended the time period that certifications of eligibility are valid.

Direct Loan borrowers experiencing more than a 10 percent loss of income can request a Payment Assistance package to determine eligibility for payment assistance or for more assistance than currently received. Such borrowers are eligible for Moratorium Assistance for those experiencing medical bills not covered by insurance or job loss because of COVID-19. Those qualifying can receive a moratorium on house payments for a specific period.

Direct Loan questions should be directed to USDA customer service center at 800-414-1226 from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. EDT weekdays or by visiting https://www.rd.usda.gov/contact-us/loan-servicing

The department reminds everyone that call volume and waits are high at this time.

Getty Images Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford on Tuesday announced $2 million in settlement ...
AG Ford announces $2 million for rental assistance
Staff Report

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford on Tuesday announced $2 million in settlement funding for emergency rental assistance transferred to United Way of Southern Nevada and United Way of Northern Nevada and the Sierra, funding which will go directly to Nevada families in need of emergency assistance.

(Jan Hogan/View) State officials warn residents about potential unemployment insurance scams.
Scammers preying on unemployed
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

State officials this week are warning residents seeking unemployment insurance to beware of various scams.

Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal A lottery ticket is shown in this file photo from Ca ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, April 8 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $18 million.

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times There are lots of foods that can be used to c ...
DIVAS ON A DIME: Egg-cellent ideas for coloring Easter eggs
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Hippity hoppin’, Easter’s on its way! So, what do we do with some extra time on our hands and lots of kiddies at home? Let’s make the most awesome colored eggs ever! Does the smell of vinegar remind you of coloring eggs as a kid? Or is that just me? But I digress. Naturally, for this project you will need hard-boiled eggs.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Neva and David Cleveland, at Desert View Hospital, donated s ...
Pahrump couple donates face masks to area agencies
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

As personal protection equipment for local first responders are limited amid the COVID-19 virus outbreak, a longtime Pahrump resident and businessman is making an effort to increase supplies throughout the valley.

Heather Ruth/Pahrump Valley Times The 2020 primary election is set for June 9 and voters in Nev ...
Nye County residents reminded to update voter registration info
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The 2020 primary election is less than two months away and with the novel coronavirus taking its toll in the Silver State, Nevada’s election officials have decided to change to an all-mail-in ballot system. Absentee ballots will begin making their way to homes around Nevada in just three weeks time and Nye County Clerk Sam Merlino wants all county voters to be prepared for the new process.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Leslie Road will see some new pavement in the coming weeks, ...
Leslie Road in Pahrump set for repaving
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Leslie Road has been stripped of its pavement for several weeks now and residents might have been wondering when they can expect to see the improvement project moving forward.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Rabbi Paul Cohen, of the Yakin B’racha Jewish Messianic F ...
Church leaders using social media for services
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

After Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak’s directive to limit gatherings of 10 or more people due to concerns of the COVID-19 outbreak, local churches are using alternate means to provide services to their respective congregations.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Mark Kunz and Darlene Mock were recently the first in line f ...
Man thankful for local food programs
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Within the last few weeks, officials and volunteers at New Hope Fellowship’s Path of Hope Ministry began noticing an increase in local residents needing food items.

UnitedHealth speeds payments to care providers
Staff Report

UnitedHealth Group announced Tuesday it will accelerate payments and other financial support to health care providers to help address the short-term financial pressure caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.