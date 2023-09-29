USO Benefit Show set to be the best yet — here’s how to get a ticket

The Nevada Silver Tappers are well-known for their patriotic routines and their generosity to the veteran community and this October, these elements will combine into two nights of fantastic fundraising with the annual USO Benefit Show.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada Silver Tappers will host the USO Benefit Show on Oct. 7 and 8, with proceeds to go to the local DAV and Veterans' Food Pantry.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada Silver Tappers' finale to the 2022 USO Benefit Show included a routine in which the members were dressed in garb honoring each branch of the military, with those outfitted for the Army pictured here. The 2023 show is just around the corner and tickets are on sale now.

The Nevada Silver Tappers are well-known for their patriotic routines and their generosity to the veteran community and this October, these elements will combine into two nights of fantastic fundraising with the annual USO Benefit Show.

With a theme of “That’s Entertainment!”, the Silver Tappers are promising a show that will out-do all others that have come before. However, the ladies are not letting slip any specific details on what guests can expect, with the lineup of dance numbers to be kept a secret until the show itself.

All Silver Tapper Chris Fay would say is, “It’s going to be incredible! It’s going to be the most-involved show we’ve ever put on. Last year’s was really good but this one is going to just be spectacular.”

The USO Benefit Show is, as its name indicates, an event to raise money for local veterans’ causes. Every year the Silver Tappers select one or two recipients for their donation and this year, it’s the Disabled American Veterans Chapter #15 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #10054 food pantry.

“This is for the DAV right here in Pahrump and to resupply the Veterans’ Food Pantry here in town, which was also the beneficiary of our 2022 show,” Fay stated, adding, “And we are doing two showings this year, instead of one, which is very exciting. We’ll have an evening show on Saturday and a matinee on Sunday.”

Tickets are on sale now and even with two showings available, Fay said ticket sales have been brisk. Those who don’t want to miss out on this extravaganza of entertainment should reserve their seats as quickly as possible, as the show is often a sell-out.

The Nevada Silver Tappers is a tap dancing troupe made up of women age 50 or better. At present, there are nearly 50 members and the average age of the group is 78 years young.

Fay has been with the Silver Tappers since 2011 and she has been able to watch the group grow and expand its reach over the years. She said the impact that the organization has on the lives of each of its members, as well as all of the nonprofit causes that have been helped is heartwarming to see.

“I have to say, even when I was young and involved in sororities and all of that, never had I ever felt the warmth and companionship that I do with this group of women. They are amazing, they really are, they all inspire each other,” she remarked.

In 2022, the Silver Tappers raked in more than $6,000 for the VFW Veterans’ Food Bank and the ladies are all hoping to see that amount bested next weekend.

The USO Benefit Show is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 8 at 3 p.m. inside the Saddle West Showroom, 1220 S. Highway 160.

For tickets call Jackie Greco at 775-751-3468.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com