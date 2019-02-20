USO Show hits the stage Saturday in Pahrump

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Local Elvis Presley impersonator Johnny V is pictured in this file photo auditioning for a past USO Show.

Horace Langford Jr. / Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada Silver Tappers are just one of the many performers that will take the stage on Feb. 23 during the VFW Auxiliary's USO Show.

For the seventh year running, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #10054 Auxiliary is readying to host its annual USO Show and patrons can expect a night filled with entertainment and patriotism, all in support of Pahrump’s local veteran population.

The VFW’s USO Show began with a simple goal of boosting the post’s veterans food pantry, with all proceeds from the event dedicated to filling the pantry shelves with necessities for former service members in need.

VFW Auxiliary Nevada State President Linda Wright is the lead organizer of this Pahrump event.

She said the event has become a much-enjoyed tradition that not only brings in funding for the food pantry but also brings a host of local performers to the stage, showcasing both the talent and the generosity that reside right here in the Pahrump Valley.

“We will be having about 20 performances with singing and dancing on the program,” Wright detailed. “We also have the Pahrump Valley High School Band and Choir that will be performing for us along with the Nevada Silver Tappers and talent from our community.”

Last year’s event was a success, Wright said, with approximately 100 attendees and over $1,500 raised through ticket sales and raffles. The auxiliary is hoping for an even stronger turnout for 2019 and is encouraging the whole community to head out and enjoy the show.

“The VFW veterans food pantry is a vital part of our community, providing goods to those who served and sacrificed for our country and our freedom. As an auxiliary unit, it is our mission to always give back to the men and women who served and the community’s help is key,” Wright explained.

“The proceeds from this event will be used to help ensure local veterans do not go hungry and to show our love and support for our veterans. We hope for a big crowd on Feb. 23 and look forward to seeing everyone there!”

The USO Show is set for 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23 inside the Saddle West Showroom, 1220 S. Highway 160.

Tickets are $15 per person in advance or $20 per person at the door. Tickets can be purchased at the VFW Post #11054, 4651 Homestead Road, or at Pahrump Party Supply, 331 S. Frontage Road. Tickets can also be reserved and more information can be obtained by calling Wright at 775-419-7857.

