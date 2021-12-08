45°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Utah man charged in deadly November crash near Beatty

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
December 8, 2021 - 9:22 am
 
Christos Vrachnos
Christos Vrachnos

The Nye County district attorney’s office has found probable cause to charge a man who allegedly caused a crash that killed a father and two children late last month.

On Tuesday, Dec. 7, District Attorney Chris Arabia announced that his office filed a criminal complaint against Christos Vrachnos of Salt Lake City, alleging that Vrachnos caused a Nov. 28, crash on U.S. Highway 95 just south of Beatty, at approximately 11:30 a.m.

Several other people sustained substantial bodily harm as a result of the crash, according to a news release.

At present, Vrachnos faces three counts of reckless driving causing death, four counts of reckless driving causing substantial bodily harm, and one count of the unlawful killing of a dog.

The seven reckless driving charges are considered category ‘B’ felonies and come with a penalty of one to six years imprisonment each.

Regarding the death of the dog, Vrachnos is facing a category ‘D’ felony with a penalty of one to four years imprisonment.

All told, Vrachnos faces a maximum sentence of 18 to 46 years in prison.

DUI initially suspected

Arabia noted that even though Vrachnos was initially booked on suspicion of driving under the influence, there was insufficient evidence to seek that charge at the present time.

“My office continues to work with the Nevada Highway Patrol as the investigation moves forward,” Chris Arabia noted in the release. “We are ready to adjust the charges in response to any new information that we receive. The victims of this tragedy deserve as much justice as Nevada law will give them.”

Officials from the Nevada Highway Patrol stated that Vrachnos was driving a silver Volvo northbound on U.S. 95, near Amargosa Valley when he allegedly failed to maintain his travel lane when the Volvo collided with a truck carrying a camper.

The vehicle, according to NHP, then crashed into a Chrysler minivan, killing the family of three.

The driver of the minivan, along with a third child, was transported to University Medical Center with nonlife-threatening injuries.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office identified the three victims killed in the crash as Thomas Catan, 41, Abiel Catan, 12, and Ayana Catan, 7, from Washington state.

Vrachnos’ pretrial hearing is scheduled for Dec. 20, in Beatty Justice Court at 10 a.m.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Sheriff's Office Capt. David Boruchowitz prepare ...
Burglary suspect captured, other still at large
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies and detectives have captured one of two individuals suspected of several burglaries and the theft of a vehicle.

Ryan Howard
Pahrump couple faces animal torture charges
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Pahrump couple is facing charges after authorities allege the pair performed an illegal medical procedure on a goat.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Crews with Mc4 Construction will be undertaking signal maint ...
Pahrump traffic signal maintenance set for next week
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Drivers in the Pahrump Valley have undoubtedly noticed lately that the traffic signals along Highway 160 haven’t been functioning optimally. Motorists sometimes have to wait to execute their left-hand turns onto and off of the highway regardless of the presence of pedestrians, and those sitting at red lights are often waiting for the green light to allow them to make their way through the intersection despite a lack of cross traffic. It’s a situation that has not gone unnoticed by the county either, and as a result, Nye County Public Works has now contracted with a company to perform maintenance on the area’s three traffic lights.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times An auction for the Pahrump Medical Center was supposed to ha ...
“Irregularities” halt Pahrump Medical Center auction
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Following months of discussion regarding the possible sale of the Pahrump Medical Center and weeks of advertising its intent to do so by public auction, the Nye County Commission appeared all ready to proceed with the matter this week but at the last minute, the item was pulled from the agenda due to undisclosed issues with the auction process.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Beatty Airport is expected to receive a financial 'sho ...
Beatty Airport to receive federal relief funds
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Two Nevada senators have secured more than $24 million for airports throughout the Silver State, including a portion for a Nye County facility.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times After laying off roughly 75 percent of its workforce due to ...
Spring Mountain motorsports resort to host job fair
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

As development continues at Pahrump’s Spring Mountain Motor Resort and Country Club, the facility is hosting a job fair coming up on Tuesday, Dec. 14, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Avery Sampson needs the community's help to make her 2nd An ...
Pahrump girl aiming to donate 100 bikes this Christmas season
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

This time of year, with Dec. 25 just two weeks away, children all around the world are contemplating their Christmas wishes and for many, they are hoping for the newest toy, some fashionable duds or the latest technological gadget or device. One local youngster, however, is harboring a Christmas wish that isn’t for herself, it’s for others.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada Silver Tappers Annual Christmas Benefit Show, set ...
Silver Tappers Christmas Benefit Show sold out
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Christmas in the Pahrump Valley is always accompanied by a variety of holiday happenings and one of the most longstanding events of the season is the Nevada Silver Tappers Annual Christmas Benefit Show.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Over 50 Festival took place Friday, Dec. 3 at the Pahrum ...
Over 50 Festival attracts hundreds to Pahrump Nugget Event Center
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump is well-known as a retirement destination and with a large percentage of the local population made up of older adults, the valley seems a perfect place to play host to an Over 50 Festival, the second of which took place this past Friday, Dec. 3 at the Pahrump Nugget Events Center.