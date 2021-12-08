Utah man charged in deadly November crash near Beatty

The Nye County district attorney’s office has found probable cause to charge a man who allegedly caused a crash that killed a father and two children late last month.

On Tuesday, Dec. 7, District Attorney Chris Arabia announced that his office filed a criminal complaint against Christos Vrachnos of Salt Lake City, alleging that Vrachnos caused a Nov. 28, crash on U.S. Highway 95 just south of Beatty, at approximately 11:30 a.m.

Several other people sustained substantial bodily harm as a result of the crash, according to a news release.

At present, Vrachnos faces three counts of reckless driving causing death, four counts of reckless driving causing substantial bodily harm, and one count of the unlawful killing of a dog.

The seven reckless driving charges are considered category ‘B’ felonies and come with a penalty of one to six years imprisonment each.

Regarding the death of the dog, Vrachnos is facing a category ‘D’ felony with a penalty of one to four years imprisonment.

All told, Vrachnos faces a maximum sentence of 18 to 46 years in prison.

DUI initially suspected

Arabia noted that even though Vrachnos was initially booked on suspicion of driving under the influence, there was insufficient evidence to seek that charge at the present time.

“My office continues to work with the Nevada Highway Patrol as the investigation moves forward,” Chris Arabia noted in the release. “We are ready to adjust the charges in response to any new information that we receive. The victims of this tragedy deserve as much justice as Nevada law will give them.”

Officials from the Nevada Highway Patrol stated that Vrachnos was driving a silver Volvo northbound on U.S. 95, near Amargosa Valley when he allegedly failed to maintain his travel lane when the Volvo collided with a truck carrying a camper.

The vehicle, according to NHP, then crashed into a Chrysler minivan, killing the family of three.

The driver of the minivan, along with a third child, was transported to University Medical Center with nonlife-threatening injuries.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office identified the three victims killed in the crash as Thomas Catan, 41, Abiel Catan, 12, and Ayana Catan, 7, from Washington state.

Vrachnos’ pretrial hearing is scheduled for Dec. 20, in Beatty Justice Court at 10 a.m.

