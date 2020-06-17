72°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

VA reintroducing some in-person health services

Staff Report
June 16, 2020 - 5:15 pm
 

VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System is reintroducing numerous health care services as Nevada starts reopening after COVID-19 shutdowns.

The North Las Vegas facility began expanding in-person services and procedures May 22. As one of the first sites nationally to return to in-person care, VASNHS is implementing a phased approach while ensuring a safe environment.

“The safety of veterans and staff is the highest priority when we consider how we provide health care services and procedures during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” said William J. Caron, VASNHS director and CEO. “VA is taking into account guidance from various agencies including federal, state and local officials as we gradually reintroduce health care services.

“As a high-reliability organization, safety is always paramount and will continue to guide our decision making.”

The Veterans Health Administration has developed a risk-based framework to prioritize non-urgent procedures, in addition to the urgent procedures currently being performed. Evaluation of factors such as patient health, staff safety and resource considerations are guiding expansions and scheduling decisions. Rigorous safety measures including employee and veteran COVID-19 screening, physical distancing and appropriate personal protective attire such as face coverings and frequent disinfection of high-touch services will remain in place at all VHA facilities.

“While we are offering more face-to-face appointments, VASNHS will continue to maximize personalized virtual care options like telehealth, phone consults and wellness checks, as we know these services have been a valuable link to our veterans during this challenging time,” Caron said. “As additional facilities reintroduce services across the country, we will participate in sharing best practices.”

Veterans coming to a VASNHS facility for an appointment should arrive at facility screening areas no earlier than 15 minutes prior to their scheduled appointment time. If veterans arrive sooner, they will be asked to wait in their vehicle. A no-visitor policy is still in effect, meaning the additional visitors will not be permitted to accompany a veteran to an outpatient appointment unless they are directly assisting or caring for the veteran during his or her time in the clinic. Additionally, no children under 18 are currently allowed in VASNHS facilities.

Anyone entering VASNHS facilities will be screened. Screening includes answering some health-related questions and taking each person’s temperature. If it is determined an individual is experiencing a health issue that needs to be addressed immediately, they will be escorted to another location for further evaluation.

Staff, veterans and any approved visitors are required to wear a mask or other face covering while in our facilities, and veterans and approved visitors are asked to practice social distancing in all interactions within our facilities. Waiting areas have been reconfigured with fewer chairs spaced farther apart to support social distancing practices in compliance with CDC guidelines.

Additionally, to manage the number of individuals within VASNHS facilities at any given time, walk-in services and direct scheduling remain discontinued.

Veterans who have questions about the expansion of services or have an urgent need for services should call 702-791-9024 for primary care or 702-791-9062 for mental health between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.

For a medical emergency, veterans should call 911 or report to the closest emergency room. Additionally, if a veteran is in crisis outside regular business hours, he or she should visit the nearest emergency room or contact the Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-TALK (Option 1) or text 838255; or confidential chat at www.veteranscrisisline.net

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Getty Images Small business advocates also cautioned against ill-timed regulations and legal ch ...
Business group urges Sisolak to continue digital support
Staff Report

A group of 68 Nevada business leaders led by the Connected Commerce Council on Friday sent a letter to Gov. Steve Sisolak urging continued support for online tools and digital platforms vital to preserving small business activity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Nevada System of Higher Education via Twitter)
Regents approve additional 5% NSHE budget reduction
Staff Report

The Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents approved another 5% budget reduction proposal Friday, June 12, bringing the reduction proposal through fiscal year 2021 to nearly 20%.

Board approves resolution for pardons for marijuana
Board approves resolution for pardons for marijuana
Staff Report

The state Board of Pardons commissioners on Wednesday by unanimous vote passed an amended resolution put forth by member Gov. Steve Sisolak in which those convicted of minor marijuana offenses would be pardoned.

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website. (DETR) ...
Unemployment claims fall slightly in Nevada
Staff Report

Finalized data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation shows initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 10,748 for the week ending June 6, down 589 claims, or 5.2 percent, compared to the previous week’s total of 11,337. This is the sixth consecutive week of declines in regular initial claims.

Courtest of East Ely Railroad Depot Museum A vintage steam engine puffs smoke outside the East ...
Reopenings scheduled for Nevada’s museums
Staff Report

Nevada’s state museums will begin to open their doors later this month, welcoming back visitors to experience the stories and artifacts of the Silver State.

Getty Images The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, better known as CARES, is ...
Nye County to receive CARES Act funds totaling over $8 million
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In the state of uncertainty created by the COVID-19 crisis, Nye County has been working to analyze its financial position, with expenses relating to the pandemic, coupled with a loss of income from one of its biggest income sources, consolidated taxes, putting the county in a strained budgetary situation.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Co-organizer Gary Marchinke said he was pleased with the tur ...
Law enforcement rally draws crowd in heart of Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The intersection of Highways 160 and 372 was awash with dozens of area residents waving American flags and holding signs in support of Nye County law enforcement on Monday, June 15th.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Steven Horsford has won the Democratic nomination for Congr ...
Primary winners picture now clearer
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The 2020 primary election wrapped up as of June 9 and majority of the ballots have now been counted. Unless there was a large influx of ballots arriving at the clerks’ offices around Nevada by the close of business on Tuesday, which is very doubtful, the results posted as of Monday, June 15 are unlikely to change dramatically, meaning those in the lead as of Monday can reasonably be declared the winners of the 2020 primary election.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Located at 150 South Highway 160, Suite 7, the owners of the ...
Clothing boutique reopens in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The owner of a new business in town is pleased to have reopened after being forced to close down due to the COVID-19 outbreak.