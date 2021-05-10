VA seeks input on future of health care services for veterans

L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal The feedback collected from the listening sessions will be used in the development of recommendations that VA submits to the Asset and Infrastructure Review Commission in January 2022.

VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System is planning to hold a virtual listening session with stakeholders on Monday.

The virtual event is one of 50 listening sessions planned across the nation between March and June. The VA is looking to hear from veterans on how to design a health care system of the future and grow services for veterans.

“We want to hear from veterans and other stakeholders in the communities VA serves and understand their vision for VA health care,” said William Caron, VASNHS director/CEO. “VA’s goal is to collaborate closely with veterans and other stakeholders to build the best VA health care system that meets the needs of veterans today and for generations to come.”

The listening sessions are an opportunity for veterans to help the VA “reimagine how VA delivers care in an equitable, high-quality, veteran-centered manner and develop a plan for investing in VA’s aging infrastructure,” the VA said in a press release.

The feedback collected from the listening sessions will be used in the development of recommendations that VA submits to the Asset and Infrastructure Review Commission in January 2022. The AIR Commission will also hold public hearings during their review of VA’s recommendations prior to submitting its own recommendations to the president and Congress for review and approval in 2023.

To register for VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System’s listening session, head to https://www.va.gov/healthpolicyplanning/listening.asp