VA seeks input on future of health care services for veterans

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
May 10, 2021 - 12:26 pm
 
L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal The feedback collected from the listening sessions will be used in the development of recommendations that VA submits to the Asset and Infrastructure Review Commission in January 2022.

VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System is planning to hold a virtual listening session with stakeholders on Monday.

The virtual event is one of 50 listening sessions planned across the nation between March and June. The VA is looking to hear from veterans on how to design a health care system of the future and grow services for veterans.

“We want to hear from veterans and other stakeholders in the communities VA serves and understand their vision for VA health care,” said William Caron, VASNHS director/CEO. “VA’s goal is to collaborate closely with veterans and other stakeholders to build the best VA health care system that meets the needs of veterans today and for generations to come.”

The listening sessions are an opportunity for veterans to help the VA “reimagine how VA delivers care in an equitable, high-quality, veteran-centered manner and develop a plan for investing in VA’s aging infrastructure,” the VA said in a press release.

The feedback collected from the listening sessions will be used in the development of recommendations that VA submits to the Asset and Infrastructure Review Commission in January 2022. The AIR Commission will also hold public hearings during their review of VA’s recommendations prior to submitting its own recommendations to the president and Congress for review and approval in 2023.

To register for VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System’s listening session, head to https://www.va.gov/healthpolicyplanning/listening.asp

State AGs urge Facebook not to launch Instagram Kids
Staff Report

A coalition of 44 attorneys general are urging Facebook to abandon its plans to launch a version of Instagram for children under the age of 13. In their letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, the attorneys general cited serious concerns about the safety and well-being of children and the harm social media poses to young people.

Eighth batch of Economic Impact Payments disbursed
Staff Report

The Internal Revenue Service, the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Bureau of the Fiscal Service announced Wednesday they are disbursing more than 1.1 million payments in the eighth batch of Economic Impact Payments from the American Rescue Plan.

Biologists clearing 3,000-acre desert area of tortoises
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A fleet of consulting desert tortoise biologists have been sweeping the 3,000-acre Yellow Pine Solar Project site near Pahrump with shovels to move as many protected desert tortoises out of harm’s way as possible before the site is converted to millions of solar panels, according to the press release by Basin and Range Watch, a nonprofit working to conserve the deserts of Nevada and California.

 
Nevada organ donor group blasted for VGK, Raiders season tickets
By Mary Hynes Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A congressional inquiry into the organ transplant industry criticized the Nevada Donor Network for purchasing the tickets and funding board retreats to California wine country.

 
Nevada colleges planning COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students
By Julie Wootton-Greener Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

In a course reversal, the Nevada System of Higher Education announced Thursday it is planning to mandate vaccination, with “some limited exceptions” and several contingencies.

Disturbance at bank leads to arrest
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A local man allegedly in possession of a dangerous weapon was taken into custody near Bank of America on Monday, May 3, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

RYAN MCCOMB: Break the stigma: The importance of talking about mental health
By Ryan McComb Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A little over a year after the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) turned the world as we know it upside-down, many are struggling with mental health challenges such as increased anxiety and depression, difficulty managing external circumstances and stressors, or new mental health diagnoses. According to the CDC, during late June of 2020, 40 percent of U.S. adults reported they were struggling with mental health issues or substance abuse. These abnormally high numbers have disproportionately affected younger adults, racial and ethnic minority groups, essential workers, and unpaid adult caregivers.