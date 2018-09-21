VA Town Hall meeting set for Pahrump area veterans

Officials with the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System will host a Veterans Town Hall meeting from 1 to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 25 at the Pahrump Community Library, 701 East St.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A large group of local veterans are shown attending the Nevada Department of Veterans Services' Pahrump Veterans Forum in August, during which many had questions regarding the VA that could not be answered by state officials. All questions about the VA can be addressed at the next major veterans gathering, a town hall meeting to be hosted by the VA on September 25.

Pahrump area veterans are invited for an update on the services and care offered by the VA. This will be a great opportunity for former military service members to have all their questions answered, with a conversation specifically focused on their unique situations.

“Subject matter experts for services and programs the VA currently offers will be on hand to assist with individual issues and/or challenges to accessing services,” a news release from the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System read. “Veterans who have questions or topics that are applicable for a town hall audience are welcome to submit them to public affairs for consideration at vhalaspao@va.gov before the event or via comment card during the town hall.”

The event is open to all of the public.

For more information email vhalaspao@va.gov or contact public affairs specialist David Martinez at 702-791-9004 or chief of public affairs Charles Ramey at 702-791-9003.

