VA Town Hall meeting set for Pahrump area veterans

Officials with the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System will host a Veterans Town Hall meeting from 1 to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 25 at the Pahrump Community Library, 701 East St.
Pahrump area veterans are invited for an update on the services and care offered by the VA. This will be a great opportunity for former military service members to have all their questions answered, with a conversation specifically focused on their unique situations.
“Subject matter experts for services and programs the VA currently offers will be on hand to assist with individual issues and/or challenges to accessing services,” a news release from the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System read. “Veterans who have questions or topics that are applicable for a town hall audience are welcome to submit them to public affairs for consideration at vhalaspao@va.gov before the event or via comment card during the town hall.”
The event is open to all of the public.
For more information email vhalaspao@va.gov or contact public affairs specialist David Martinez at 702-791-9004 or chief of public affairs Charles Ramey at 702-791-9003.
Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com