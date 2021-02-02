Vaccine information now available online, by phone

Nye County announced it now has a COVID-19 Vaccine Information and Resources page and a Vaccine Interest Form, along with a COVID-19 Vaccine Interest Phone Line (775-751-6313). People who are unable to go online and fill out the interest form may call and leave their information.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times On Wednesday, Dec. 30, area tier-1 health care workers received the first of two COVID-19 vaccines at Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Station One, where more than 100 individuals received the shot.

The county is asking the people to not do both.

Nye County announced this on a day it revealed 23 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths, all in Pahrump. To date, there have been 2,636 positive tests in Nye County, including 2,395 in Pahrump, and 76 deaths attributed to the virus.

County officials said it has received more than 4,300 requests for vaccinations through the interest form and phone line, a figure that does not include people who have registered at the state or with local pharmacies. To date, the county and its state partners have administered approximately 1,600 vaccines in Nye County through the County Department of Emergency Management, including second doses.

The county and state partners are operating vaccination pods three to four days each week in various parts of the county.

Officials said they will promote the vaccine when it becomes more widely available to the public later this year, and they request residents to sign up to receive county press releases under Notify Me on the right of the website.

There is drive-up testing in Pahrump from 7-9 p.m. Monday, 7-9 a.m. Wednesday and Friday and by appointment in Tonopah and other areas of the county.

Residents should bring identification and an insurance card to the test sites and are reminded to remain in their vehicles. Those without insurance will still receive a test. Stay in your vehicle.