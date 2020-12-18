Vaccines arrive in Nevada, Nye County

Desert View Hospital has received an allocation of the Pfizer vaccine and began to administer the vaccine to frontline health care workers on Thursday. The hospital said it has established a vaccination clinic per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Desert View Hospital Dorothy Yale, RN, Employee Health/Infection Prevention manager at Desert View Hospital, administers the COVID-19 vaccine to James Growden, ER registered nurse, Desert View Hospital on Thursday, Dec. 17.

Desert View Hospital Dr. Michael Blum, Emergency Medicine physician, Desert View Hospital (right) gets the COVID-19 vaccine as the first round was delivered to Nye County on Monday.

Desert View Hospital Dorothy Yale, RN, Employee Health/Infection Prevention manager at Desert View Hospital, administers the COVID-19 vaccine to Dr. Schon Roberts, Emergency Medicine physician, Desert View Hospital, on Thursday, Dec. 17.

Desert View Hospital Dorothy Yale, RN, Employee Health/Infection Prevention manager at Desert View Hospital, administers the COVID-19 vaccine to Elliott Asarch, Pharmacist, Desert View Hospital, on Thursday, Dec. 17.

The Food and Drug Administration’s, Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee on Thursday recommended the Moderna vaccine for emergency use. If this product is deemed safe and effective by the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, this vaccine could be delivered to Nevada in the coming week.

First doses of COVID-19 in Nevada and Nye County

The first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Nevada on Monday for distribution to acute care hospitals statewide and Nevada’s pharmacy partners to vaccinate residents and staff at skilled nursing facilities later this month.

Nevada is set to receive 25,350 doses of Pfizer vaccine in the first week’s allocation. Of that allocation, 7,800 doses will be distributed to pharmacy partners for long-term care facilities, and 17,550 will be distributed to counties for local hospitals.

The state will receive doses of this first allocation in several shipments this week and expects to receive 91,650 doses of the Pfizer vaccine by the end of December.

“This is a great day for Nevada, and hope is on the horizon,” Gov. Steve Sisolak said. “I am proud of the collaboration that has gone into this effort, and I want all Nevadans to know that while this first allocation is small, it is the first of many.

“It’s critical to remember we won’t see large-scale vaccination throughout America until the spring. We must continue to follow the same public health measures we’ve all heard on repeat over the last nine months: avoid gatherings, limit exposure by working from home and staying home as much as possible, wash your hands, wear your mask.”

Doses will be distributed to hospitals and local health authorities, who will then coordinate with frontline health care workers to administer the vaccine.

All counties in Nevada except Esmeralda, Eureka and Storey are slated to receive some doses of the vaccine ticketed for hospitals. Clark County will receive the most, with 12,260 of the 17,550 doses, with 3,655 going to Washoe, 405 to Carson City, 245 to Elko County and 225 to Humboldt County. Other doses are headed for White Pine (160), Lander (45), Lincoln (45), Churchill (40), Lyon (40), Mineral (35), Pershing (15), Douglas (10) and Nye (10).

This weekend, the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup, made up of representatives from California, Nevada, Oregon and Washington, confirmed the federal review of the vaccine stating that it is safe and efficacious.

The current draft of Nevada’s COVID-19 Vaccination Program Playbook for Statewide Operations can be found here.

Second round of deliveries

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services learned Thursday that the state’s second allocation of the COVID-19 vaccine will include 42% fewer doses than previously anticipated.

The second allocation of Pfizer’s vaccine is now expected to be 17,550 doses and is slated to go directly to the State’s pharmacy partners, CVS and Walgreens, to vaccinate staff and residents of skilled nursing and long term facilities. Originally, the state anticipated receiving 30,255 doses.

“States need clear and precise updates and information from the federal government as we continue the large and complex process of distributing this critical COVID-19 vaccine across the nation and here in Nevada,” Gov. Steve Sisolak said. “To slash allocations for states, without any explanation whatsoever, is disruptive and baffling.”

Nevada received 25,350 doses of Pfizer vaccine this week, and vaccinations of hospital staff have been taking place. Of those doses, 17,550 were available for the state to distribute to counties for acute care hospitals, and 7,800 were set aside for staff and residents of long-term care facilities who will be vaccinated by the pharmacies.

Each county and local health authority has developed a distribution plan for the COVID-19 vaccine and will implement the process individually, while following the Nevada COVID-19 Vaccine Playbook.

“The state’s vaccination team has done tremendous work in the last eight months to plan and prepare for this historic distribution process,” Sisolak said. “I am proud of their ongoing work to ensure the first distribution of the allocation has gone smoothly so hospitals can begin vaccinating their frontline health care workers.”

But the unexpected drop in doses for the second batch remains a concern.

“I look forward to a swift and thorough explanation from the federal government regarding this change in allocation,” Sisolak said. “States across the country, not just Nevada, deserve a transparent and communicative partner in this effort.”

