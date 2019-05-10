Valley announces scholarship winners

Jeff Scheid/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The 2019 VEA (Valley Electric Association) scholarship winners at Valley's annual meeting on April 27, 2019. Pictured is (from left) Zoe Bertz, Mary Duff, Jacob Henry, Sarah Mason, Trevyn Wombaker and Samantha Thompson.

Scholarship winners for Valley Electric Association Inc.’s annual contest have been announced. The winners were recognized during Valley’s annual meeting.

The winners included Trevyn Wombaker of Pahrump and Jacob Henry of Amargosa Valley; each of them won a scholarship of $1,000 per year for two years for Valley’s vocational/technical scholarship, according to a news release from Valley. Pahrump residents Samantha Thompson and Sarah Mason took away Valley’s academic scholarship— giving them both $1,000 per year for four years.

Also, Zoe Bertz and Mary Duff of Pahrump were both honored with a one year, $500 scholarship with Valley’s continuing education scholarship.

The co-op has awarded post-secondary education scholarships for the past 12 years. The Scholarships “assist the cooperative’s members and their children to help them fulfill their educational goals,” according to a news release from Valley.

Applicants for the scholarships “submitted a 500-word essay, a 100-word statement of goals, grade-point average, a copy of their high school transcript, two letters of recommendation and school and community involvement,” according to the release.

The entries are judged by a committee of representatives from the VEA Ambassador Program, according to Valley.

