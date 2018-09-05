Valley Electric to host Pahrump forum on Question 3

Valley Electric Association is set to host a panel discussion on Question 3 (Energy Choice) at its Quarterly Ambassador Meeting from 4 to 5 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 6, at the Valley Conference Center, 800 East Highway 372 in Pahrump, the association announced.

Valley Electric Association is set to host a panel discussion on Question 3 (Energy Choice) at its Quarterly Ambassador Meeting from 4 to 5 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 6, at the Valley Conference Center, 800 East Highway 372 in Pahrump, the association announced.

Representatives from the Yes and No camps will be present to answer questions as will a representative from the Guinn Center for Policy Priorities, which is neutral on the issue.

The Yes on 3 campaign will be represented by Dave Chase, executive director of the Nevadans for Affordable and Clean Energy Choices, a coalition of nearly 1,000 small businesses focused on bringing Energy Choice to Nevada.

Representing the No on 3 campaign will be Devlin Daneshforouz, outreach director for the Coalition to Defeat Question 3.

Representing the Guinn Center for Policy Priorities will be Meredith Levine, director of economic policy. The Guinn Center is a third party that is neutral on the topic of Energy Choice.

Questions collected from the VEA Ambassador Legislative Committee will be presented to the panel. Due to time constraints, the panelists will not field questions from the audience.

Doors are scheduled to open at 3:30 p.m. with the program starting at 4 p.m. RSVP by emailing ambassadorRSVP@vea.coop or calling Ryan Muccio at 775-727-2745.

Though the meeting will be an Ambassadors event, attendees need not be Valley Electric Ambassadors.