VEA customers targeted by scammers

Thinkstock Valley Electric Association warned its members this week about a scam.

Valley Electric Association warned members about “calls from unscrupulous callers warning members that their accounts are past due and that they need to pay to avoid being disconnected that day.”

All VEA members, the utility wrote on its Facebook page, should be aware that:

■ No VEA employee will never call you to tell you that you owe money on your account and request payment. VEA has an automated calling system that alerts past-due accounts that their balance needs to be paid.

■ VEA will never ask members to go to another business to make a payment. Members can call VEA’s main office to make a payment or go online to https://vea.coop/about-us/smart-hub/

■ Members can always verify their account number, balance and payment options by calling VEA at 775-727-5312.

■ Members should never make a payment to anyone claiming to be acting on behalf of VEA. Hang up and call 775-727-5312, and a representative will take care of your issue.