VEA reopening office lobby to public June 29

Valley Electric Association will open its lobby to the public effective Monday, June 29.

VEA will be implementing enhanced safety measures, including closing the lobby between 1-2 p.m. daily for additional cleaning and sanitizing, limited occupancy in the lobby to maintain social distancing per COVID-19 guidelines, safeguards at all member service areas, added sanitizer stations and conducting all notary services by appointment only.

VEA encourages all members to continue to use available electronic means to conduct business when possible, specifically including new service applications for both electric and broadband available online at https://vea.coop/applications/

Other available services online include the option to change service bill date and stop service. Bill payments may be made through the SmartHub app on a mobile device, through online bill pay at https://vea.smarthub.coop/, the automated phone system at 775-727-5312 option 2, or at kiosks. Kiosk locations can be found at https://vea.coop/about-us/kiosk-locations/

Members, consumers and other guests who are ill or who have experienced COVID-19 symptoms over the previous 72 hours are advised to refrain from entering the building.