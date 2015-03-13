VEA to hold district meetings, elections this month

The Valley Electric Association has scheduled a series of six district meetings across its service area for March.

The Valley Electric Association has scheduled a series of six district meetings across its service area for March.

Meetings are open to all VEA members in their individual service districts and are set up to relay important information about achievements during the past year, in addition to plans for the future.

The meetings are to serve as precursors to the 2015 annual meeting for VEA members, which will concentrate on the cooperative’s 50th anniversary, which takes place on April 25 at Pahrump Valley High School.

All district meetings will include a statement from the respective district’s elected member of the VEA Board of Directors as well as a detailed report from the VEA’s Chief Executive Officer Tom Husted on the latest achievements and ongoing efforts from the company.

Those in attendance will have the chance to win power bill credits at all six of the district meetings and refreshments will be available.

Also, this year VEA members in District 1, which includes Pahrump residents south of Highway 372 and District 2, that includes Beatty, Sarcobatus Flat and Scotty’s Junction, will have the chance to choose the individuals who will represent their cooperative’s board of directors.

The candidates for District 1 include incumbent Peter Gazsy, Nick Moore, Allan Parker, Tim Wigchers and Marla Zlotek.

District 3 candidates are two-time incumbent Richard Johnson, owner of the El Portal Motel in Beatty and Neil King, six-year VEA member and facility manager at the Beatty General Improvement District.

Those meetings will take place on Wednesday, March 25 for District 3 and Thursday, March 26 for District 1 and the VEA said detailed information has been mailed to its members. More information can be found on the VEA’s website at www.vea.coop.

VEA District Meeting Schedule

Tuesday, March 17: District 5 — Sandy Valley, Mountain Springs and Trout Canyon

Location: Sandy Valley Senior Center, 690 Quartz Ave., Sandy Valley

Registration opens at 5 p.m., meeting begins at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, March 18: District 6 — Pahrump north of Nevada Highway 372

Location: Nevada Treasure RV Resort, 301 W. Leslie St., Pahrump

Registration opens at 5 p.m., meeting begins at 6 p.m.

Thursday, March 19: District 4 — Fish Lake Valley, Lida and Gold Point

Location: Dyer Community Center, Highway 264, Dyer

Registration opens at 5 p.m., meeting begins at 6 p.m.

Tuesday, March 24: District 2 — Amargosa Valley, Crystal and Ash Meadows

Location: Amargosa Valley Community Center, 821 E. Farm Road, Amargosa Valley

Registration opens at 5 p.m., meeting begins at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, March 25: District 3 (election) — Beatty, Sarcobatus Flat and Scotty’s Junction

Location: Beatty Community Center, 100 A Ave. South, Beatty

Registration opens at 5 p.m., meeting begins at 6 p.m.

Thursday, March 26: District 1 (election) — Pahrump south of Nevada Highway 372

Location: Pahrump Nugget Event Center, 681 S. Highway 160, Pahrump

Registration opens at 5 p.m., meeting begins at 6 p.m.