Vegas PBS Kids writing contests accepting entries

Vegas PBS is now accepting submissions for the Vegas PBS Kids Writers Contest presented by Janice Allen.

The contest is designed to promote the advancement of children’s literacy skills through active, hands-on learning. The contest — made possible by local financial support from Allen — empowers children in grades K-5 to celebrate creativity and build literacy skills by writing and illustrating their very own stories.

“We are very excited to hold the writers contest again this year,” said Jessica Russell, Vegas PBS Ready To Learn coordinator. “We are happy to create an educational environment where children can learn through engaging and unique experiences by using their creativity and letting their imaginations soar.”

Children in Southern Nevada can submit their entries to the Vegas PBS Kids Writers Contest by 5 p.m. Friday, March 26. All entries must be accompanied by an official entry form signed by a parent or guardian.

Stories can be mailed to Vegas PBS at 3050 E. Flamingo Road, Las Vegas, NV 89121. Entries may also be emailed to jrussell@vegaspbs.org

A panel of judges will select local winners in the spring. All local winners will be recognized by Vegas PBS and will receive trophies, a hardcover version of their story, autographed books and a custom backpack filled with additional reading and writing resources.

More information about the contest can be found at https://www.vegaspbs.org/writers-contest/