News

Vegas PBS Kids writing contests accepting entries

Staff Report
February 17, 2021 - 1:53 pm
 
Getty Images Children in Southern Nevada can submit their entries to the Vegas PBS Kids Writers Contest by 5 p.m. Friday, March 26.

Vegas PBS is now accepting submissions for the Vegas PBS Kids Writers Contest presented by Janice Allen.

The contest is designed to promote the advancement of children’s literacy skills through active, hands-on learning. The contest — made possible by local financial support from Allen — empowers children in grades K-5 to celebrate creativity and build literacy skills by writing and illustrating their very own stories.

“We are very excited to hold the writers contest again this year,” said Jessica Russell, Vegas PBS Ready To Learn coordinator. “We are happy to create an educational environment where children can learn through engaging and unique experiences by using their creativity and letting their imaginations soar.”

Children in Southern Nevada can submit their entries to the Vegas PBS Kids Writers Contest by 5 p.m. Friday, March 26. All entries must be accompanied by an official entry form signed by a parent or guardian.

Stories can be mailed to Vegas PBS at 3050 E. Flamingo Road, Las Vegas, NV 89121. Entries may also be emailed to jrussell@vegaspbs.org

A panel of judges will select local winners in the spring. All local winners will be recognized by Vegas PBS and will receive trophies, a hardcover version of their story, autographed books and a custom backpack filled with additional reading and writing resources.

More information about the contest can be found at https://www.vegaspbs.org/writers-contest/

Thinkstock This issue's letters to the editor cover a wide range of issues.
Letters to the Editor

International corporations gaining control in the US

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Area veteran Frank Duszynski, age 72, was first in line to ...
Veterans COVID vaccination clinic set for this weekend in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System has started vaccinating area veterans against COVID-19, with its first local vaccination clinic held earlier this month, and those 70 and older who are looking to get their COVID-19 vaccinations will have another chance this coming weekend.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak signed his Declaration of Emergenc ...
Governor eases COVID-19 restrictions
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With Nevada’s COVID-19 numbers trending downward and the vaccine roll-out continuing to pace along in a slow but steady fashion, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak has signed and executed a new directive that eases COVID-19 restrictions across the state, a move that was met with relief and satisfaction by many.

Getty Images The Mother Lode Project is about 6 miles east of Beatty, and approximately 12 mil ...
Corvus announces results for Beatty gold mine
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Corvus Gold Inc., a junior exploration company, announced results from the new northern High-Grade Feeder Zone target of the Central Intrusive Zone at the Mother Lode project near Beatty.

Getty Images
Zero1 Off-Road acquires Vegas Off-Road Tours
Staff Report

Zero1 Off-Road, the company that created off-road experiences in Las Vegas with an assortment of vehicles and venues ranging from multiday desert excursions to short course excitement at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, has acquired longtime Vegas operator Vegas Off-Road Tours.

Pahrump woman dies after being struck by vehicle
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A GoFundMe account was established for the family of a Pahrump woman who was struck and killed while walking her dog.

Getty Images Approximately 64% of men and 69% of women age 65-75 have high blood pressure. Blo ...
Heart-healthy tips offered by Health Plan of Nevada
Staff Report

According to the American Heart Association, an estimated 92.1 million Americans suffer from cardiovascular disease. Since February is American Heart Month, Health Plan of Nevada is offering tips to help prevent heart disease, at any age.

Since the pandemic settled in, each month has reported more jobs than the last and even the har ...
Economy lost 5.5 million jobs, federal statistics say
Staff Report

The number of job openings was little changed at 6.6 million on the last business day of December, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Monday as hires decreased to 5.5 million while total separations were little changed at 5.5 million.

Benjamín Hager / Las Vegas Review-Journal AB 116 builds on a successful model established by C ...
Assembly bill would end criminalizing traffic tickets
Staff Report

Assemblywoman Rochelle Nguyen, D-Las Vegas, filed legislation Friday that would decriminalize minor traffic violations, making them civil infractions and ending the practice of issuing warrants when an individual can’t afford to pay the fines, fees and assessments imposed.