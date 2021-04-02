53°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Vegetables star in this colorful tart

By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
April 2, 2021 - 7:00 am
 
Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The best part about this tart is it’s beaut ...
Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The best part about this tart is it’s beautiful, but make no mistake, it’s also delicious. It’s a perfect appetizer, side dish or a colorful main dish served alongside a salad.

Spring has sprung and Easter is just around the corner. I was wandering the produce department and saw these beautiful multi-hued rainbow carrots. They reminded me of my favorite line from the Rankin/ Bass Easter television special. Seymore S. Sassafras says, “I deal in magic and moonbeams and pretty, pretty colors. Oh, yes, I can sell you the most perfect pink or the most blissful blue, or a simply euphoric yellow.” Do any other 70’s kids remember that? Funny what sticks with you.

Well, back to the carrots. I started pondering recipes to exploit those vibrant colors. I decided on a zesty spiral tart using ultra-thin ribbons of carrot and zucchini nestled in a savory cheesecake-like base. Easier to show than describe, sometimes a picture really is worth a thousand words. Honestly, the best part about this tart: it’s beautiful. But make no mistake, it’s also delicious. It’s a perfect appetizer, side dish or a colorful main dish served alongside a salad.

Regarding rainbow carrots, they’re lovely but no need to purchase them unless they’re on sale. When using this spiral technique, you can use zucchini, summer squash, carrots, parsnips, eggplant, potato, sweet potato, even purple potato! If it can be peeled with a peeler, you’re in business.

In this recipe, for convenience, I used store brand flavored whipped cream cheese. The cost was only 20 cents more than plain and we don’t have to mess with it. Feel free to substitute plain cream cheese seasoned as you like.

I also used an easy cracker crumb crust, but you could use your favorite pastry recipe. The star of this dish is the spiral vegetables, they’re a real visual showstopper.

SPIRAL VEGETABLE TART

Yield: one (9-inch) tart

Servings: 8 appetizer servings

What You’ll Need:

1 ½ cups rich buttery cracker crumbs

1/3 cup melted butter

½ cup heavy cream or half and half

1 egg

¼ teaspoon salt

1 (8-ounce) tub whipped cream cheese – garden vegetable flavor

1 pound (about 4 large) carrots

1 large zucchini

Drizzle of olive oil

Here’s How:

Preheat oven to 400°F degrees. To make crust, crumble the crackers into a fine meal and blend with melted butter until all the crumbs are evenly moistened. Press the mixture firmly into a 9-inch tart pan, ideally with a removable bottom. Bake the tart shell for 10 minutes. Leave the oven on.

Meanwhile, make filling. In a small bowl whisk the cream, egg, and salt. In another bowl, stir the cream cheese to soften. Add 4 tablespoons of the egg mixture and stir to completely combine, set aside. Reserve the remainder of the egg mixture.

To prepare the vegetables, cut both ends off the carrot. Using a vegetable peeler, peel the skin off the carrots and discard. using the peeler, continue to slice long, wide, lengthwise layers from the carrots, until it’s a lovely pile of strips. Repeat with remaining carrots. Peel the zucchini in the same manner as the carrots. It’s important that the strips of veggies be similar in width. I sliced some of the zucchini in half to match the carrot.

When you have your veggies sliced, place them in a big bowl and toss with a drizzle of olive oil. Microwave the veggies for 2 minutes to soften. This is the secret to making this technique work. You are now a keeper of the secret. Shhhh.

To assemble the tart, using an offset spatula or back of a spoon, carefully spread the cream cheese mixture on the bottom of the tart shell. There will be some rogue crumbs, don’t worry. The spiral will cover a multitude of sins.

Roll a strip of zucchini into a tight spiral, followed by a strip of carrot. Continue adding slices, alternating colors, forming a tight spiral. When this becomes too big to hold in your hand, you can carefully place it in the center of the tart. Continue arranging alternating layers of vegetables around the spiral until you reach the outer edge of the crust. Spoon the remaining egg mixture over the spiral, encouraging the mixture to sink in between the layers of veggies.

Place the tart pan on a baking sheet and bake for 25 minutes. Test for temperature of 140°F to ensure the egg has cooked. Cool and serve. It’s a little difficult to slice, a serrated knife helped.

There’s a bit of effort required to make this spiral tart, but it’s such a showstopper it’s definitely worth doing. Be sure to save a carrot for the Easter bunny!

Lifestyle expert Patti Diamond is the recipe developer and food writer of the website “Divas On A Dime – Where Frugal, Meets Fabulous!” Visit Patti at www.divasonadime.com and join the conversation on Facebook at DivasOnADimeDotCom. Email Patti at divapatti@divasonadime.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows a runner participating in the 20 ...
Baker to Vegas canceled once again
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Last year was supposed to be the 36th Annual Baker to Vegas Challenge Cup Relay Race and it was expected to just as big as ever, with thousands of law enforcement professionals hitting the pavement for a race that would take them, on foot, all the way from Baker, California to Las Vegas, Nevada.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Commission will host its next meeting on Tue ...
Commissioners to address mask mandate, fully reopening
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

An agenda item is set to go before the Nye County Commission at its next meeting, Tuesday, April 6, addressing the possibility of fully reopening the county and “recommending” rather than mandating that those within the county wear masks.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Current Rotary Club of Pahrump President Roy Mankins, at lef ...
U.S. Constitution leads to compensation
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Thanks to the First Amendment of the United States Constitution and the Rotary Club of Pahrump, two students and two teachers at Rosemary Clarke Middle School recently earned themselves a healthy financial shot in the arm, after expressing their personal thoughts and feelings about the cherished document.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Two photographs and a special plaque dedicated to the memory ...
Pahrump GriefShare honors memory of Pete Giordano
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

“There are people who come into our lives and touch us very deeply, with a very soft, light hand, and that’s how Pete was.”

Getty Images Nevada experienced the fourth largest weekly decrease in the price of gasoline th ...
Gas prices increase slightly in Nevada
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline rose slightly on Thursday, with the national average ticking upward at the same rate.

Mathew Ursua
Local realtor suspected of stalking
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Sheriff’s detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating a wanted suspect.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Randy Reed presents a plaque to Carrie Ra ...
Beatty board praises BLM
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

After holding its annual budget workshop an hour before its March 29 meeting, the Beatty Town Advisory Board approved a fiscal year 2022 budget that, in the words of town secretary Carrie Radomski, “mirrors” the 2021 budget.