Nye County Sheriff's Office

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is on-scene of a vehicle fire at the 1300 block of Basin Avenue.

Basin Avenue is closed between the Pahrump Senior Center and David Street. This area lies between Leslie Street and Blagg Road.

NCSO is asking motorists to find alternative routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.