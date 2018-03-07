Veterans businesses focus of sessions

The U.S. Small Business Administration’s Interagency Task Force on Veterans Small Business Development and the Advisory Committee on Veterans Business Affairs is holding public meetings today and Thursday, officials announced.

The U.S. Small Business Administration’s Interagency Task Force on Veterans Small Business Development and the Advisory Committee on Veterans Business Affairs is holding public meetings today and Thursday, officials announced.

Both meetings will address the current state of veteran-owned small businesses and provide progress updates regarding advancing veteran entrepreneurship and employment. Committee members will receive briefs on access to capital, counseling and training, and government contracting.

Also planned is a discussion on service-disabled veteran-owned small business program eligibility, commercial supply chain opportunities, and veteran small business certification availability.

Though the meetings are in Washington, D.C., people can join the meeting by teleconference at 1-888-858-2144, access code: 7805798# or via webinar at http://soc.att.com/2o3e7qf

