Veterans Day celebrated in Pahrump

Thursday, Nov. 11 marked Veterans Day in America and right here in the Pahrump Valley, residents from all around the town were able to take part in the occasion at two ceremonies held in honor of the federal holiday.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The VFW Post #10054 hosted a Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11 with dozens of area civilians and former service members coming together to commemorate the occasion. The crowd can be seen saluting the flag as post officials began the ceremony that morning.

For those who have served, however, Veterans Day is much more than just a holiday. It is a day to commemorate the selfless dedication of those who have donned a U.S. military uniform and taken up the duty of preserving and protecting the American way of life. Without these brave men and women shouldering this imperative responsibility, the freedom and liberty of the American people would not exist. It was with profound gratitude that civilians gathered to recognize the veterans of the Pahrump Valley and all those who serve, with the veterans themselves humble in the face of such appreciation.

The first of the valley’s Veterans Day ceremonies took place at 11 a.m. on Thursday at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #10054, while the second, hosted by the Disabled American Veterans Chapter #15, took place at 4:30 p.m. at the Pahrump Veterans Memorial inside the Chief Tecopa Cemetery.

