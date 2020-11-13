Veterans Day celebrated in Pahrump

V eterans Day is a day of reflection and recognition, honoring the sacrifices and service of the men and women who have helped protect America as part of the U.S. armed forces.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times VFW Post #10054 officers, veterans and civilians salute the flag at the post's annual Veterans Day ceremony.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The VFW's Veterans Day ceremony included a performance of the national anthem by Remington Nicosia.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Pictured are VFW Post #10054 Commander Marty Aguiar, left, and post chaplain Stephen Hall, right.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Following the VFW's Veterans Day ceremony, the Shadow Mountain Quilters handed out handmade quilts to local veterans, including Ethel Luebbe, shown displaying her new quilt.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The DAV Chapter #15 hosted its Veterans Day ceremony at the Pahrump Veterans Memorial.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Area veteran Janet Porn, who served as a nurse in the U.S. Army, is shown saluting the flag during the DAV's Veterans Day ceremony.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A war memorial battle cross, boots, gun and helmet sculpture was draped with the military dog tags representing each branch of the U.S. Armed Forces during the DAV's Veterans Day ceremony.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump veteran Dr. Tom Waters is pictured giving the invocation at the DAV's Veterans Day ceremony.

For the veterans of Pahrump, their families and their supporters, it is much more than just a federal holiday marked on the calendar. It is a day to come together, to celebrate, to remember.

There were two opportunities for local residents to head out to ceremonies to commemorate Veterans Day this year, with both the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #10054 and the Disabled American Veterans Chapter #15 hosting events to mark the occasion.

VFW ceremony

Several dozen area residents headed out to the VFW Post #10054 amid a brisk and bright Veterans Day morning to attend the post’s annual ceremony. At 11 a.m. on the 11th day of the 11th month, post Commander Marty Aguiar welcomed the crowd, which rose to its feet to recite the “Pledge of Allegiance” before enjoying a performance of the national anthem by Remington Nicosia.

Post Chaplain Stephen Hall then gave the opening prayer, with the audience bowing its head as one.

“We thank you for this opportunity to share… this special occasion to honor our veterans. Let us also always honor the memory of those brave men and women of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and Coast Guard, who sacrifice so much that we may experience freedom…” Hall intoned. “Let us be reminded of life, liberty, freedom, justice and democracy, that we may be ever grateful to you for those veterans who gave so much to their country.”

Aguiar stepped back up to the podium to give the crowd an overview of the purpose and meaning of Veterans Day.

“On this day, Veterans Day, we are commemorating the service of veterans of all wars. We remember how men and women set aside their civilian pursuits to serve their nation’s cause, defending the freedom of man and preserving the precious American heritage,” Aguiar said in part.

He later added, “It is truly an honor to be with you today, because this is a special day. In fact, it’s a remarkable day, as we meet to honor an extraordinary and select group of people. As Veterans of Foreign Wars and members of an organization whose primary mission is to serve and care for those who have served, we understand that Veterans Day is a day of deep significance, of opportunity. It is a day when we recognize and honor the millions of men and women who answered when their nation called. All of the soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, who have selflessly gone wherever and whenever they were called.”

Remarks were given by VFW Auxiliary President Bonnie Darrell, post senior vice commander Steven Kennard and post junior vice commander Peter Christen as well, which was followed by the changing of the star-spangled banner that flies over the VFW post. The post color guard lowered the flag and carefully replaced it with a brand new flag, as well as one honoring prisoners of war and those missing in action, bringing the official ceremony to a close.

The Shadow Mountain Quilters were in attendance with a stack of beautifully made quilts that they wished to bestow on local veterans.

“I want to thank all of the veterans who are here and the Shadow Mountain Quilters, some of our ladies here decided that it was time to give you a little extra warmth,” Shadow Mountain Quilter Bartha Cupernall told the crowd.

A list of more than a dozen area veterans had been compiled and each name was called out, allowing them or their representative to come forward and receive a lovingly crafted quilt made by the hands of the ladies who were obviously overjoyed to be able to present them.

DAV ceremony

Dozens gathering at the Pahrump Veterans Memorial at the Chief Tecopa Cemetery at 3:30 p.m.

DAV Chapter #15 Commander Terry Janke greeted the audience and thanked everyone for coming. He then asked all veterans in attendance to stand, stating, “These are all our VIPs. Give them a hand!” A rousing round of applause from the audience drew humble smiles and nods of recognition from the veterans.

Pahrump veteran and DAV member Dr. Tom Waters gave the invocation and the Marine Corps League Detachment #1199 Color Guard presented the colors during the Pledge of Allegiance and a playing of the national anthem.

Guest speakers followed, with Aguiar, U.S. Navy veteran Ethel Luebbe and former DAV Chapter #15 Commander Greg Cardarelli all speaking on the theme of “Why I am proud to be an American.”

“We have such a great, vast country that we should all be proud of,” Aguiar stated, adding, “It’s about all of us, working together, collectively, to make our nation better and stronger. But we can’t do it at a national level if we can’t do it at a community level and that’s where it starts.”

Janke shared something he had recently seen online: “It takes a right wing and a left wing to make a bird fly. So if one’s not working, it’s not flying. They’ve got to work together to keep this bird flying the way it should be.”

Luebbe was next to speak, telling the crowd about her experience in the Navy. “What makes me proud is… I just know I live in the greatest country in the world. It’s the one reason I joined the Navy,” Luebbe stated.

Cardarelli was prepared with written remarks but disregarding them to tell the crowd a personal story. When Cardarelli was a youth, he had a friend named Roy Moore, who Cardarelli had viewed as his hero, even then. As childhood gave way to adulthood, however, Cardarelli lost contact with Moore and only recently reconnected with the man. That was when he learned what become of Moore, who had at age 17 committed a crime and been given an ultimatum; join the Army or go to jail. During his service, Moore received the Silver Star, three Bronze Medals and three Purple Hearts.

“And let me tell you, that’s my hero,” Cardarelli said. He concluded his remarks by adding, “All my friends in Pahrump, I love you and I respect you. In the three years that I was commander and the two years that I was adjutant, I have come across probably the best people I have ever met in my life…. I’m very proud to have served you and I want to thank you all for your service and the sacrifices you have made in your life.”

A rendition of an armed forces medley followed and the ceremony came to a close with a benediction from Waters and a few last remarks from Janke.

