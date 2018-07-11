Veterans named to business committee

Small Business Administrator Linda McMahon has named seven new members to three-year terms on the Advisory Committee on Veterans Business Affairs and one new member to a two-year term on the Interagency Task Force on Veterans Small Business Development.

Screenshot/Small Business Administration website Each year, the Small Business Administartion helps more than 200,000 veterans, service-disabled veterans, members of the National Guard and Reserve, and military spouses start and grow their small businesses.

Both committees serve as independent sources of advice and policy recommendations to the SBA administrator, the associate administrator of the Office of Veterans Business Development, Congress, the president, and other U.S. policymakers, under Section 203 of the Veterans Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development Act of 1999.

“It’s an honor to appoint these veteran champions to each Veterans Small Business Advisory Committee. Their commitment to improving the accessibility of resources for our veteran-owned small businesses is unmatched,” McMahon said. Since its founding in 1953, the SBA has delivered millions of loans, loan guarantees, contracts, counseling sessions and other forms of assistance to small businesses, the SBA states.