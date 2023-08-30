Victim ID’d in suspected Pahrump murder

Martin Riske, 64, has been identified as the victim located in the front yard of a residence at 921 W. Irene St. on Monday, Aug. 21. A Nye County Sheriff’s Office report details more about his death.

Martin Riske, 64, has been identified as the victim located in the front yard of a residence at 921 W. Irene St. on Monday, Aug. 21.

A Nye County Sheriff’s Office report details more about his death, and the capture of the Pahrump man suspected of his murder.

Nye County dispatch traffic noted that the interior of the residence was “covered in blood” and the scene appeared to be “suspicious” when they initially arrived.

“It did not not appear that the death was under natural circumstances,” said Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill, at the time.

Through physical evidence at the scene, it was determined that the Riske died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds just after noon, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police later apprehended John Vithoulkas in Clark County. He is now facing a first-degree murder charge for Riske’s death.

The motive of the murder is under investigation.

Vithoulkas will remain in custody at the Clark County Detention Center pending his transfer to Nye County.

Anyone with additional information related to this investigation is urged to contact the Nye County Sheriff’s Office at (775) 751-7000.

You can also remain anonymous by calling CRIMESTOPPERS at (702) 385-5555.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes