News

VICTOR JOECKS: How Joe Biden stole Christmas

By Victor Joecks Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
October 20, 2021 - 11:06 am
 
Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist Victor Joecks writes about issues with logistics and supply chain issues and the Biden administration's recent moves on an infrastructure deal.

Christmas classics might be a lot different if they had been written during President Joe Biden’s administration.

On Tuesday, the White House admitted that shortages will get worse. “There will be things that people can’t get” at Christmas, a senior White House official told Reuters.

’Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the house

Not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse;

No stockings were hung by the chimney with care,

A supply shortage had kept them from being there.

One of those items may be your Christmas tree. The American Christmas Tree Association warned consumers last month that both live and artificial trees will be in short supply this year. It blamed a heat wave in the Pacific Northwest and supply chain backlogs at the ports.

Oh Christmas tree, oh Christmas tree, Thy leaves are so hard to find.

On Wednesday, Biden held a news conference to address supply chain bottlenecks. He acknowledged it’s hard to buy items ranging from “a toaster to sneakers to bicycles to bedroom furniture” and said he had signed an executive order addressing the issue in February. But if the order had been effective, his news conference wouldn’t have been necessary. His big news is that the Port of Los Angeles will now be operating 24 hours a day. That sounds great, but “it will accomplish zero,” Craig Grossgart, senior vice president for global ocean at SEKO Logistics, told the Washington Post. “It’s just window dressing.”

Come they told me

pa rum pum pum pum

Backed up ships to see

pa rum pum pum pum

A severe dearth of truck drivers is contributing to the problems. There’s no easy short-term solution. Driving a truck long distances is grueling, lonely work. Some truck drivers use the higher pay they’re getting now to take more time off. But Biden’s decision in March to expand unemployment benefits and send out $1,400 checks didn’t increase the incentive to work.

Santa Baby, just slip a truck under the tree, for me.

Energy prices are soaring, too. Gasoline prices have jumped more than $1 per gallon from last October. The government also anticipates that natural gas heating bills will be 30 percent higher than last year. Many factors influence energy prices, but Biden’s efforts to regulate fossil fuels out of existence have had an effect.

The heat is turned way down low.

Don’t let it snow. Don’t let it snow. Don’t let it snow.

The labor market is anemic. The number of people employed or looking for work is 3.1 million people lower than before the pandemic. In September, employers added 194,000 jobs, but 183,000 people left the labor force. Not great.

The cumulative effect is soaring inflation. On Wednesday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that consumer prices were up 5.4 percent over the previous 12 months. For months, political leaders assured the public that inflation would be fleeting. In July, Biden said he expected price increases “to be temporary.”

Nope. On Tuesday, an IMF report said the Federal Reserve needs to be “prepared to act quickly” to fight inflation.

Have yourself a merry little Christmas.

Let your heart be light,

From now on your prices

Will be out of sight.

Biden’s signature legislative efforts would make all this worse. The $3.5 trillion spending package pushed by progressive Democrats would further erode the incentive to work and remove money from the more productive private sector. Stagflation would be a real possibility.

Perhaps Biden is shooting for a leading role in Dr. Seuss’ classic.

How Joe Biden stole Christmas.

Contact Victor Joecks at vjoecks@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4698. Follow @victorjoecks on Twitter.

THE LATEST
Nye County Sheriff's Office Facebook page Community Policing Development (CPD) program dollars ...
Nevada police agencies to receive grant monies
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

At least $1.4 million in a Community Policing Development (CPD) program will make its way to Nevada to help support law enforcement officers.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Despite the major damage to both vehicles, no serious injuri ...
Motorcycle crash prompts Mercy Air response
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A structure fire on the 4400 block of East Paiute Boulevard prompted the response of Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews.

T-shirts for sale in the lobby stating the Mizpah Hotel in Tonopah, Nevada, was voted as the "# ...
Mizpah rates high in list of haunted stops
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Under an agreement between conservationists and a federal agency, a finding must be issued by the end of the month.

 
Sisolak prepares for ‘heated year’ ahead of 2022 election
By Bill Dentzer Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak, in an interview at the governor’s mansion in Carson City, said he prays daily for guidance in handling the COVID pandemic.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Beatty VFW memory garden was dedicate ...
Beatty VFW Memory Garden Dedicated
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Beatty VFW Memory Garden is now open and was dedicated Oct. 9 during the VFW post’s Fall Festival, which featured food, art and craft booths, and a silent auction.

A sign for McCarran International Airport with a plane taking off above it at Tropicana Avenue ...
Airport signs to soon show ‘Harry Reid’ as new name
By Mick Akers Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Work could commence soon on updating signage at McCarran International Airport to reflect the name change to Harry Reid International Airport.

USDA website USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportuni ...
Ground turkey products recalled
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Butterball, LLC, a Mount Olive, N.C. establishment, is recalling approximately 14,107 pounds of ground turkey products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically blue plastic, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Highway Patrol receives $100k public safety grant
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

By putting in additional efforts to combat drunk and distracted drivers along Silver State roadways, the Nevada Department of Public Safety, Highway Patrol Division has received a grant in the amount of $100,000 from the Nevada Department of Public Safety, Office of Traffic Safety for targeted DUI enforcement campaigns during the coming year.

Pahrump Valley Times--file As of Wednesday, the entire Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest is no l ...
Fire restrictions lifted at Humboldt-Toiyabe
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The ban and other restrictions, which previously applied only to federal lands such as the Humbldt-Toiyabe National Forest, have been expanded to all public lands in Nevada.