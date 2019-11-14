VIDEO: Historic re-enactment of 20-Mule team run in Death Valley

Several partners brought a scene from the Old West alive in Death Valley, California in early November.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Wagonmaker Dave Engel stands in front of one of two wagons he built to re-enact a run done for the transport of borax in the late 19th century. Several partners worked to bring the re-enactment to Death Valley on Nov. 8-9.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times A team of 20 mules made their way across Death Valley National Park in early November to re-enact the run done for transporting borax. Several partners brought together the event that was similar to the ones done over 130 years prior.

The partners worked to put on a re-enactment of what individuals in the late 19th century experienced during transportation of borax in Death Valley and the Mojave Desert. 20 mules pulled two freight wagons and a water wagon, just as they had more than 130 years prior, making their way across the desert landscape.

