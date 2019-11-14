VIDEO: Historic re-enactment of 20-Mule team run in Death Valley
Several partners brought a scene from the Old West alive in Death Valley, California in early November.
The partners worked to put on a re-enactment of what individuals in the late 19th century experienced during transportation of borax in Death Valley and the Mojave Desert. 20 mules pulled two freight wagons and a water wagon, just as they had more than 130 years prior, making their way across the desert landscape.
