Video on demand coming soon to VCA

Valley Communications Association announced this week that video on demand services will be available on the VCA/VEA digital TV service, starting Monday, June 18, the association said.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times A Valley Communications team at work in Pahrump as shown in this file photo. Video on demand services were announced.

Valley Communications Association announced this week that video on demand services will be available on the VCA/VEA digital TV service, starting Monday, June 18, the association said.

VCA EVP of Broadband Business Ken Johnson said the new service allows viewers to view the latest movies or events in real time and on demand.

For access, viewers just need to press “on demand” on their VCA remote, VCA said in a statement Wednesday. Once that button is pressed, the viewer is taken to the “On Demand Store front,” where viewers can order movies and other content, VCA said in a statement.

Once the title is selected, viewers will be told the length of the rental period and the cost, VCA said.

In addition to first-run movies and sporting events, soon there will be content associated with cable TV networks like Disney, HGTV, Food Network and others, that can be viewed at no additional charge if the viewer already has the channel as part of a TV tier package.

Johnson said the video library will have a great inventory on the day it launches and will keep improving.

“While we have a pretty good library in there now,” said Johnson, “the inventory will continue to grow. It will keep growing as we get more authorizations from different studios to offer their titles.”

The addition of the Video on Demand service clears the way for pay per view sporting events to come to the VEA/VCA digital television service, like wrestling, boxing and UFC type events.

Johnson encourages all subscribers to check out the free content available too.

“Some of the free content is imagery, which includes stunning sunsets from all over the world,” said Johnson. “There are other images like fish tanks and fireplaces too. They are all welcome to go and try out that stuff to see how it works.”